“chillin”,-is-the-new-single-from-the-dominican-jillian-dowd

Recently, Jillian Dowd was heard in the Dominican media for her single The Last Song, a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother, a song that made the farewell feel from joy and not from pain, a song to the rhythm of la bachata.

Now together with his great teammate, composer and producer Dave El Ingeniero, he arrives with a new proposal, a song that undoubtedly transports us to another space, when listening to it allows us to stop time and enjoy the moment, the moment lived.

Chillin is presented on the platforms with an original and dynamic video, recorded in the Dominican Republic and in New York in, showing the facets of the artist in each one of its spaces.

With Chillin, we want to convey a message of tranquility, a respite to the senses, the ability to stop, look around, thank for what one has and have a good time with the people you love, Dowd said in a press release.

The song was written and recorded in Jara bacoa, Dominican Republic. Explore R & B rhythms with a bit of funk freshness, a sound proposal for the public that is relaxing and calm but very forceful.

The music video has the concept of a family outing and friends, and was recorded in different cities of the Dominican Republic while we enjoyed the magic of its multiple tourist attractions. Jillian Dowd and Dave-The Engineer.