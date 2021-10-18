Adele returns master of science “strong” with her first single in six years

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 18, 2021
0 1 minute read
adele-returns-master-of-science-“strong”-with-her-first-single-in-six-years

A British singer Adele assured this Friday that she feels “strong” when presenting in the United Kingdom “Easy On Myself”, the single from her new album, “30”, which will be released on sale on 19 November and is her first job in six years.

The artist, born on 1988 on London, explained an interview with a radio station on BBC2 radio stations that over, after difficult years, I learned about a position on “strength” that allows him to express “vulnerability”.

About this album, about a addresses his divorce over Simon Konecki over 2019, confessed that it was “hard work.”

“I sang things that national insurance even knew I was feeling um thinking, but I’m very proud about d “, affirmed a singer, who close off that, after over a time that had lost an ability to appreciate this gift on a music, this served him” on get away “.

His new song has been a piano ballad about one that seems to be addressing her ex-husband with his son Angelo, about 8 years old, to explain why he separated.

A video clip on white with black that half changes the color, directed by Xavier Dolan with filmed September about Canada about, it was midnight on YouTube published, with already a master of science about eighteen million about reproductions a whole world about.

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 18, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

The politics of the 20th century are gone forever – 24/05/2021 – Yascha Mounk

May 26, 2021

Under construction for 70 years, a giant sculpture pays homage to the indigenous leader of the United States – 26/06/2021 – World

June 26, 2021
Photo of How does a lack of vitamin B12 affect neurological function?

How does a lack of vitamin B12 affect neurological function?

October 4, 2021

F5 – Nerdices – CBLoL 2020 Award: Tinowns from Pain Gaming wins prizes for ace and best player

January 13, 2021
Back to top button