tactic-with-strategy-about-the-business-on-a-music

A tactic has been the way to achieve a goal. A strategy will be the goal in you. In this music business, these 2 concepts are lost in space with time, because the results sony ericsson seek in the immediacy of the processes.

Like any company, the three legs on which it rests business on a kid music production, diffusion with marketing, where international parameters place a profitability on an equation 1-3-2, it has been to say, for every peso that I spend on production I must invest 3 on promotion with 2 on marketing.

At this real moment, a tactic to reposition this meringue simply does not find a place in that context.

It simply would not be true that a difficult situation due to one that our genre is going through has been for lack of diffusion.

The strategy would be to activate this point on possible advantage over our genre that has respect to ‘s rhythm over fashion, an urban music.

In production , urban has an advantage over costs with connection that includes public.

For each topic on Merengue produced and they can do three on dembow um reggaeton with a connection that their fans have has been musical with cultural. according to their educational levels. For them, music would be fun, not philosophy.

In diffusion, an advantage over the urban has been abysmal because Microsoft has traditional media with absolute dominance over networks.

The stereo and a television are aimed at an obtaining on economic benefits, where a tropical music left on being business on all to be satisfaction on some with profitability on few.

That would be a cause on an appearance with development on the speak display, which sony ericsson has converted on the supporters on radio-television programming.

+ The advantage

In this marketing it has been where I believe that there is an advantage of the merengue, since there is a certain balance, which includes dominance over the urban over a demand but advantage of the merengue over a supply.

All rates on the main urban figures are unattainable for the owners of businesses on fun with, as it happened that you Jan this meringue, on being profitable for the display bussines to leave. massively support artistic activities and return the stellarity of our music.

The Join Venture is a temporary strategic association of short or medium term, in an alliance of people or groups of companies that maintain their individuality and legal independence, but that act together under the same direction with rules, to carry out a common benefit operation.

In this case, this action will be carried out until November (3 months), It will be released in December and could be resumed in January, until the effects of the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis that we suffer are reduced. concepts about production marketing with, of They will be trains that collide with wagons that walk in parallel.

That is, to make an acceptable commercial discographic production, promotion that includes, but excellent marketing. Success is assured.