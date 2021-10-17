in-santiago-it-is-commented:-special-dinner-with-president-abinader

Very nice detail from President Luis Abinader, when he surprised me at a dinner that he offered to journalists from Santiago last Wednesday 29, on the day of San Miguel, on the occasion of my birthday. After dinner and when the journalists finished asking questions, right there he authorized one of the waiters to bring a cake with lighted candles to celebrate me. It was a great gesture from the president, to whom I am united by a friendship with his deceased father, Don Rafael Abinader, who transcends the political. I felt excited, flattered, who didn’t? I also thank my colleagues, who congratulated me with great respect and solidarity.

Detail

Lucildo Gómez, as deputy director of the press, was the coordinator of this meeting, who also served as master of ceremonies with skill. Daniel García Archibald and Federico Reynoso, two important figures in Luis’ environment, were present. These journalists have been loyal to father and son at all times. Similarly, Santiago officials accompanied us in this activity, where everyone, including the President, wore white shawls, came from the opening of Expo Cibao and other activities during the day, such as the announcement of various works, including the cable car. It was a busy day for the ruler.

Comments

Dinner was abundant and exquisite, I did not see any wines on the table, soft drinks, water, lemonade and Capresso salad for starters. As a main course they served fish, grilled meats, accompanied by garnishes. It is necessary to emphasize the simplicity of the President and the attentions when answering the questions in a relaxed atmosphere, which lasted three hours. He spoke about different topics and said that it did not necessarily have to be published, since it was a meeting to share with the Santiago press and that it will be repeated to keep us informed.

Great tribute

It was a week of real emotions. The College of Journalists recognized us with the Medal of Merit, along with other colleagues, for our service trajectories and years in communication. It is difficult in this space to mention everyone’s names, but it was a very special event and to meet many friends that I had not seen for a long time. I thank Carlos Arroyo and Juan Carlos Bisonó, as well as the other members of the CDP for such distinction.