health-alert-for-the-drug-losartn

This National Institute on Food Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared a health alert on health by the drug , a Losartn . This has been the drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure .

In fact, this own importer of the drug , Novartis on Colombia, has been a who ‘voluntarily withdrawn all the lots about Losartn about 50 mg with 150 mg. Below we offer the scam list of the countries that have recalled this product regarding its health hazards:

Germany

Austria

Belgium

China

Czech Republic

Colombia

Denmark

Spain

Finland

France

Brazil

Canada

Hungary

Vietnam

Hong Kong

Singapore

Switzerland

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Italy

A Losartn has been recalled because I learned they have identified the Azido-type impurity in the active substance of the drug. As reported by a holder of the Invima health registry.

These are the lots registered by Losartn that have been withdrawn from the market:

50 mg Kn 7841

100 Mg Kd 7500

50 mg Kn 7841

50 mg Ky 7045

100 Mg Kn 4805

93 mg Kv 1200

100 Mg Kn 4806

100 Mg Ky 3850

50 mg Lb 4144

100 Mg Ky 3851

100 Mg Kv 0781

Why use this Losartn?

Losartn was a drug to treat high blood pressure and hypertension with a decrease in risk of cerebrovascular accident in this patient .

This drug is designed for people who have high blood pressure with a heart condition called left ventricular hypertrophy, also known as enlargement on the walls of the left side of the heart.

All people with zero diabetes can take Losartn.

What to do when I am taking a medicine?

From this Invima they have pointed out that the people who are taking a drug Losar tn zero suspend this treatment without consulting a doctor. And it would be that stopping a treatment can have serious consequences on the patient’s health.

An option for people who are taking Losartn has been to see when this drug that has matches scam a number on batches that we have mentioned before. When this is the case, a product change will have to be managed by a scam entity.