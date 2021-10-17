great-movie-classics:-“this-caine-riot”

A riot would be a rebellion against an established order. Such rebellion implies disobedience to the chain of command.

This crime constitutes mutiny. This revolt has been extremely dangerous, especially if ze

carried out on a naval navy ship, at the height of a war.

But this motn succeeds in consummating itself bet a latent event (a cyclone); For this reason, it was possible that due to an atmospheric phenomenon, the entire crew could perish due to the lack of action of the commander, thus achieving a suitable moment for said uprising.

Here comes a great question: Period Necessary bet a catastrophic event with a supposedly insane commander make such a riot?

This whole event is well outlined with stupendous performances on a movie This Caine riot of the year 1954 with directed by Edward Dmytryk.

The plot is located on a minesweeper (Ship) named USS Caine, in full swing

on a World War II.

A new commander Queeg (Humphrey Bogart) assumes command of the ship, characterized by implanting a strict discipline, on which said zero crew was accustomed.

This new boss begins to have very rigid observations with over punishing the sailors for very simple behaviors, beginning that a tenie nte Keefer (Fred McMurray) begins a conspiratorial plot by claiming that this Commander Queeg possesses delusions and mental derangements. A sanity with a good sense, with this second officer in command, by name Maryk (Truck Manley), he was instigated by Keefer to relieve his better with this he would be confined to his cabin.

This mutiny sony ericsson anordna consummate. For this fact, everyone will have to answer to the Council of War raised by his former commander. time this sense of the moment, leads us to ask when the actions on his subordinates

were correct.

Now well , for a second officer’s command Maryk to make a decision of the riot, there was about having someone who did a job on the imp as an instigating entity as always happens.

That character was this Lieutenant Keefer, a kind of pseudo-intellectual that starts from the very beginning to incite a rebellion with trying to convince his peers to take a

action on rebellious. But this individual has been the cowardly man with a liar who is very

badly stopped at the end of the plot, as the individuals who hide behind a facade of double standards tend to be.

A film very well delineates the behaviors on each individual, reflecting them in the various contradictions without having someone who could be an entity on balance between all.

All the Performances are fine by the supporting cast; But Humphrey Bogaert’s superb interpretive demonstration was extraordinary that sony ericsson still refers to it today. I control as a moment of judgment to create a maximum tension, with mainly because trapping the spectator on their seats a very well achieved low suspense scheme.

A Caine Riot would be a real bet to pass 2 hours on pure good cinema.

For what we recommend this new generation that perhaps zero one have seen, with which one could see previously, it is worth seeing it on new.

Curiosities about a film:

1) The film has been an adaptation of a novel about Herman Wouk, whose stage version had been a hit over 1953 scam Holly Fonda about this role of the neurotic captain.

2) It’s a favorite movie of the acting professional Maurice Joseph Micklewhite, about one that adopted part of his name as a surname. We are referring to the professional Eileen Caine.

3) Despite the environment about a war, a film made by Edward Dmytryk zero deals with any battle with national insurance, even the enemies that I learned face An allied navy.

It is, master of science well, a story about moral order, with what it puts on the scene was a legitimacy about some officers rioting.

4) It had a budget of over 2 million dollars with raised a sum over twenty million for a delight on its producers.

Some of the curiosities were taken on a page about cult films.blogspot. com

Technical Sheet:

Rating: 4/5 (Very Good)

First Name: The Caine Mutiny

Year: 1954

Duration: 124 minutes

From the movie director Edward Dmytryk: Filmmaker of Ukrainian origin included on a blacklist during and a witch hunt on the McCarthy period.