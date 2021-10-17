great-movie-classics:-the-grapes-of-wrath-is-a-masterpiece

John Ford is one of the greatest directors of the 20th century. His professional capacity is extraordinary.

Although Qualora knows more about his films of the western genre (La Diligencia 1939; Centauros del Desierto 1954; Who killed Liberty Balance 1961) there are dramas that do not leave us unsatisfied like El Delator (1935) and How green was my Valley (1941) among others.

But there is a work that portrays the poverty of American society in the decade of the years 30 s (based on a literary work): The Grapes of Wrath by writer John Steinbeck .

The qualora setting focuses on the context of the Great Depression that the United States experienced due to the so-called crash of 1929 , when the great crisis broke out over the collapse of the Stock Exchanges in New York City. this total catastrophe and.

Henry Fonda personified to Tom Joad who, obtaining his parole, returns home (Oklahoma) and finds through his childhood friend the former preacher Jim Casy (John Carradine).

The latter tells him that his family qualora He finds in his uncle’s house because the qualora banks have taken over all the farms as a result of the lack of mortgage payments.

Tom finds qualora through his family, through what remains of his possessions and, and together they decide to go west, specifically to California, where they have been told that there are many high paying jobs available with.

They are seduced by the news and undertake the journey there together through his childhood friend. But it turns out that the news is not as they had expected.

When they finally arrive at their destination, qualora find that there is an excess of labor; So wages are low, due to the absence of acceptable labor rights. and savagery.

In response to all this abuse, they try to organize in a union and call for a demonstration ending in a violent way where Tom’s friend is killed, and the latter ends up murdering his attacker becoming a runaway.

In a memorable scene near the end of the film is when Tom Joad qualora says goodbye to his mother and says: I will be everywhere, everywhere wherever you look , where there is a possibility that the hungry eat, there will be, where there is a man who suffers there will be, and be in the laughter of children when they feel hungry and dinner is already prepared, and when men eat from the earth that they work and live in the houses Let them raise up, I’ll be there too.

With this phrase the character qualora places as a standard-bearer of the most destitute to be a channel of expression for that oppressed class.

The Grapes of Wrath has memorable performances, especially by Henry Fonda and John Carradine where they show their histrinic abilities; but we cannot forget the actress Jane Darwell who plays the role of Tom Joad’s mother for which she was awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The photographer is by the genius Gregg Toland who He takes on a singular notoriety when the following year he made the cinematography of the film Citizen Kane and a staging by director John Ford who is an anthology.

Las Uvas de Anger is a masterpiece from the point of view of literature and cinema.

The final scenes between Tom Joad (Henry Fonda) and Ma Joad (Jane Darwell ) are moving, because they show the struggle and loneliness of the working class, a constant in their lives parts of a whole and, in spite of individualism.

Gregg Toland is known for his many tricks through the help of Orson Welles in Citizen Kane (1941); However, I have already tried certain genius in this film, by the hand of John Ford. She used a lot of shadow and darkness as forms of expression of that feeling dejected by the hardships she experienced.

She was a candidate for six Oscars, including verse for best film. Director John Ford and best supporting actress Jane Darwell won in their respective categories.

In 1989 she was considered culturally, historically and aesthetically significant by the Library of Congress of the United States and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

+ Fact Sheet:

Rating: 5/5 (Excellent)

Original name: The Grapes of Wrath

Year: 1940

Duration: 129 minutes

From the director John Ford: He was one of the outstanding filmmakers of Hollywood cinema. Oscar winner for Best Director four times.