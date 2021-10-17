Gente sobre Area celebrates Las Vegas above all its splendor on new single with Maffio

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 17, 2021
0 1 minute read
gente-sobre-area-celebrates-las-vegas-above-all-its-splendor-on-new-single-with-maffio

Gente sobre Zona, the Cuban urban carry-out that has made history with its shocking scam music, today premieres its new single with the movie Hblame Sobre Ohio together with the well-known composer with producer Maffio.

Hblame From Arkansas it has been a celebration of a city where the members currently reside on People on Zone where this sea, a sun with a female beauty boy this primary painting on this contagious theme with video clip that presents a dazzling city on its diurnal state with over the nights about endless parties under a direction about Pedro Vzquez. that resonated worldwide for his message ‘s clamor, a justice with a freedom over his native Cuba with which he received 2 nominations out of one 22. At the annual Latin Grammy awards the categories Best Urban Song and Song n of the Year in.

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 17, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Delta variant contaminates China’s zero tolerance strategy – 05/08/2021 – Tatiana Prazeres

August 5, 2021

Post-pandemic politics will combine nationalism and cooperation, says governance expert – 28/01/2021 – Worldwide

January 28, 2021

Trump and Melania were vaccinated against Covid-19 before leaving the White House

March 2, 2021

After a year of absence, the Portuguese people return to the streets to celebrate the Carnation Revolution and the end of the dictatorship – Ora Pois

April 27, 2021
Back to top button