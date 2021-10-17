from-the-last-seat:-the-guilty

Too long for a thriller, and too short for a human drama. This film moves between these two directions, a remake of the Danish film with the same title, produced in 2018, by director Gustav Moller.

Here the subplots look like contracted animals and the agent’s inquiries within the Call Center are sometimes repeated. However, its protagonist Jake Gyllenhall shines by being the only face on camera within a minimum space where two or three companions, in the distance, accompany him on that unforgettable dawn.

The character experiences a personal catharsis through an external event that falls to him as a policeman on duty. This causes the director to take advantage of the close-ups where his gestures and interior ghosts stand out until he borders on madness.

A terrifying telephone line serves as a hole in a story that passes through the voices of some characters that never appear on the screen. Stories that get boring because of the reterative.

The face of this policeman is an oral journey to alienation. He drags a past that takes him out of himself, a past where he hides personal problems that are discovered as the film progresses. Very questionable is this agent’s obsession with a certain event that reminds him of his guilty state.

Denasized emotion. Questionable startle.

A free ending (with the always unnecessary moral included) awaits this film that will soon be forgotten. A better ending would have been just like the Los Angeles city fires. Boring The thriller is imposed, but does not convince. It is a premiere on Netflix.

Technical data

Country: United States. Year: 2021. Duration: 98 minutes. Director and script: Antoine Fuqua. Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Christina Vidal, Eli Goree, David Castaneda and Adrian Martinez. Synopsis: A police officer is confined to a Call Center as punishment for an act committed in the exercise of his position. One call will change the destiny of your life.