foods-to-increase-calcium-levels-when-you-like-zero-milk

A calcium was one of the minerals abundant master of science on our body. Practically the 99% I learned finds on the bones with teeth, also fulfilling important functions for the organism , such as ocean health, muscle movement or the transmission of nerve messages from the brain to the different areas of the body.

One of the main sources of calcium would be milk with dairy products. However, there may be people who do not like this type of food, intolerance or are allergic to it. What can we do in this situation?

It must be taken into account that the body does not have the capacity to synthesize calcium, so it is essential to incorporate this mineral into our diet.

Foods with calcium

As we said, the main source of calcium is found in milk and dairy products. However, it is also present in scam fish bones, shellfish, whole grains, nuts, legumes or green leafy vegetables. Tofu is also a good source of calcium.

Nuts

If it is It is true that some nutritionists explain that the body uses calcium from dairy products better than those from other foods. This is because dairy contains other nutrients, such as vitamin D or lactose, which improve calcium absorption.

Thus, these are the foods in which we can find calcium in greater amounts to incorporate into the body.

Milk and products derived dairy products. Like cheese or yogurt. Fish. Especially the small thorns that they eat that it has, such as sardines or anchovies. Nuts. The hazelnuts and almonds stand out. Seafood. A great variety, such as clams, oysters, cockles, barnacles, lobsters, spider crab or lobster. Legumes, such as beans, dried beans or chickpeas. Tofu. Green leafy vegetables. We find cauliflower, spinach, green beans, chard, leek or thistle.

The importance of absorption

Nutrition doctor Mara Puy Portillo explains that the percentage of absorption of this mineral by the body ranges from the 75% and the 75% of its consumption . Different factors depend on this, such as the practice of physical exercise, age, the amount of food eaten or even plasma concentrations of certain hormones.

In this regard, this professor in Nutrition explained in an interview a Infosalus than for a correct use of calcium It is advisable to ingest equal amounts of calcium and phosphorus. All the necessary amounts of calcium vary by age, being maximum during adolescence, which is when the maximum growth peak occurs. There are also spatial stages such as pregnancy, a stage during which the diet must provide the amounts of calcium needed by the mother’s body and also those of the fetus.

In this sense, it is essential consume the recommended calcium levels on a regular basis. When this does not happen, the body pulls the amounts of mineral present in the bones and can cause bone diseases such as osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that is characterized mainly by presence of weakness and brittle bones.