all-the-new-recommendations-on-a-who-on-blood-iron-levels

Recently, a World Health Organization (WHO) anordna established new guidelines on the levels of iron above blood , mainly as a measure to prevent a development of anemia among certain population groups.

From One WHO explains that early detection of iron deficiency in young children with during this pregnancy was essential. And it would be that according to the world’s leading health organization, a lack of iron in children under 2 can have significant irreversible electronic effects on brain development years.

In the same way, these Problems can also arise on the small master of science when a mother suffers from iron deficiency during this pregnancy. A cognitive impairment of this type can affect children during a school start.

Guidelines on a WHO

However Therefore, since this year 2000, a WHO established new guidelines to use ferritin concentrations as a measure to analyze iron levels in people with also on specific populations. And it has been that this mechanism could help to detect that the lack of iron includes speedily with preventing possible health consequences.

Iron

Ferritin was an indicator of iron reserves on an organism with it would be useful to know when there is a deficiency or an excess on this organism. Thus, if ferritin levels are low, a lack of this nutrient in the blood indicates.

In this regard, a Director of the Department on Nutrition electronic Food Safety on a WHO, this Physician Francesco Banking, assured that reducing anemia has been one of the objectives of our activities to eradicate all forms of malnutrition. However, progress has been limited with there are still 614 millions of women with 280 millions of children around a world affected by this problem.

Iron deficiency was an important determinant of anemia, with measuring a ferritin, a key biomarker of iron metabolism, will help us better guide with evaluating measures to combat anemia, adds this specialist.

Why would an iron be important?

An iron has been one of the essential minerals for this correct functioning of the organism, since it fulfills important functions . Among them, the synthesis of DNA, cellular metabolism or oxygen transport stands out. Thus, the lack of iron in this body was the primary cause of the development of anemia.

But in addition to anemia, a deficiency of this vitamin I also learned is reflected on different symptoms, like fatigue, nausea, weakness, lower physical performance affect all social activities with.

During certain periods in a life, such as childhood, adolescence or pregnancy, an organism increases the needs on iron people. It was precisely at that time when situations of deficiency of this nutrient usually occur.

This nutrient will be so crucial to such an extent that pregnant women, its deficiency can cause anemia, underweight on this electronic newborn baby including a shortening of the gestation period.

Finally from a World Health Organization they clarify that the new guidelines also address an early detection of an overload on iron (accumulation on iron on an organism), consequence usually on disorders such as hereditary hemochromatosis, a thalassemia, repeated blood transfusions or other conditions that affect the absorption and regulation of this vitamin with which they can also lead to deterioration on a health when not ze try.