about-santiago-it-is-commented:-beautiful-activity-of-cemento-cibao

Very interesting activity last week of the Cementos Cibao company. This president Luis Abinader was with several officials, including our friend Vctor Bison, Ito, as always an official with very open.

Most of the guests wore white chacabanas, including a President with the former mate President Hiplito Meja who arrived greeting with never took off this hat, national insurance a mask. with four tons per hour. This meeting was beautiful and well organized, blessed by a priest Carlos Manuel Santana who was attended by the daughters of the patriarch Wascar Rodríguez and, now deceased, the esteemed friends Amalia Rodríguez de Fernndez and Cruz Amalia Rodríguez, as well as Silvia Vela widow Rodríguez.

An elegant Amalia, a wonderful woman, wore an exclusive style for this occasion, from a Dominican designer, who together with her husband, this common Amlcar Romero, complete a great family of respect in society.

+ Details

Cruz Amalia Rodrguez, who was a president of this important company, had a speech on her freight About this act, excellent, discreet character, with great training, then we went to another beautifully decorated place, a modern tent with air conditioning, we enjoyed exquisite drinks, tasty sandwiches, we talked with this President, businessmen about Santiago with scam our friend Ulises Rodríguez disadvantage, a promising young man of political activity, like many senators from various provinces, including Eduardo Estrella, who, as always, is a gentleman. A President arrived by helicopter, although to the activity in the official vehicle.

+ Good for Raquel

Tremendous boche, very good for a first lady, Raquel Arbaje, the a leader of the PRM who is appointed over a Ministry on Foreign Relations, who I learned passed on a line, shouting compromising words’ s mayor on Santiago, Abel Martinez on a city on New York, also scam our taxes she pays with this government represents all Dominicans, master of science abroad. We must be careful to appoint those who represent us outside the country. Abel Martnez will be the great politician and has the right to visit the Dominican Republic.

+ Nothing happens

What fear about pandemic time to go through a club called Loveras, this establishment, which zero s has been what they find it, always full of Dominican patrons who come from abroad with. Now they have three, I passed by this one that is in the Sadhala Star near the supermarket, I panicked, the number of people without masks, all grouped together, figured it was so large that the whole neighborhood fits, nothing happens with, so we are that it includes a Covid, that nothing will be nothing.