“A Cowboy Concert” will be presented at the National Theater

The Eduardo Brito National Theater Symphony Orchestra, conducted by maestro Dante Cucurullo, will present “A Cowboy Concert”, this Sunday 17 at 11: 00 in the morning, in the Carlos Piantini room.

The show, designed for the whole family, will be thematic, educational and interactive with allegorical themes to the “Old West”, it will have explanations of the teacher Cucurullo. It will also feature performances by Shanon Dalmau, Lucas Benítez and Felipe Joseph, who will dress in jeans.

The program is made up of works by Richard Meyer, Aaron Copland, Elmer Bernstein, Leroy Anderson, Johan Strauss, J Offenbach, and G. Rossini.

This activity, which is made possible thanks to the Ministry of Culture, the Friends of the National Theater Foundation and the Reserve Bank, will be open to the public, with limited capacity while supplies last, always counting on the established measures by the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health.

