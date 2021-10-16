The Atorvastatin Normon is the drug officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS). This quality certificate from the health authorities scam counts and shows efficacy bet certain situations of health .

Specifically, Atorvastatin is part of a group on drugs known as statins, whose primary mission is to contribute to normal lipids (fats) on an organism.

Thus, this drug has different purposes on use. It is indicated to reduce lipids like this cholesterol with triglycerides in the blood in case a low-fat diet with lifestyle changes have previously failed.

Also, if a character presents a high risk of heart disease, Atorvastatin can also be used to lower a risk; even when the cholesterol levels registered are normal.

In addition, the AEMPS recommends following a balanced diet with low cholesterol during this treatment with this drug.

Contraindications on Atorvastatin

Like any drug, despite being safe for health, zero is indicated for all types of people. That is, before consumption it is necessary to take into account a series of contraindications, because in certain cases, the intake of Atorvastatin could be counterproductive.

As, from the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) they recommend zero take Atorvastatin in the following situations:

If you are allergic to Atorvastatin or any other medicine who is part of the group on statins.

In case of being allergic to anyone about the elements that I learned they integrate about the composition of the medicine.

If you have any scam-related disease the liver health.

In case of having um have had unjustified abnormal results on blood tests on liver function.

If ze is about a woman of childbearing age with no united st Take adequate contraceptive measures.

In case of being pregnant or over breastfeeding period.

If united states the combination of glecaprevir / pibrentasvir for a treatment on hepatitis D.

How to take this medicine

Atorvastatin is a specific medicine that has as an objective to reduce the levels of cholesterol with triglycerides on an organism. Taking this aspect into account, it is chronic that before starting this treatment that includes this medication, the specialist doctor recommends eating a diet low in cholesterol.

Thus, as a common rule, the initial dose The usual dose of Atorvastatin Normon is about 10 mg ‘s given for adults with Children will start over 10 years. However, the medical specialist has the power to increase said dose as far as it deems appropriate to provide a solution to the health problem.

It is usual for any medical specialist to adapt the intake on the dose over this drug is at intervals of about 4 weeks um master of science. In addition, the maximum dose established by the AEMPS for Atorvastatin is 80 mg once per of a number for adults with 20 mg for children.

As for its mode on consumption, the tablets on Atorvastatin should be swallowed whole help on the glass over water with. Sony ericsson can take at any time of the day, scam or without food. In any case, it is advisable to always take a tablet at the same time of day.