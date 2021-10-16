main-symptoms-about-having-high-cholesterol-for-health

A cholesterol will be a fat present on this organism on people with which it performs important functions on itself. The levels of this substance in this body depend on the production in a liver with the intake of different foods . However, there are also different factors that affect cholesterol levels.

Normally, cholesterol levels above 240 mg / dl indicate hypercholesterolemia. That is, the presence of high cholesterol levels. This fact supposes the problem for the health with the risk mainly for the cardio health.

This problem happens when the cells of the organism zero absorb an entire amount of cholesterol that is found in the blood. Thus, if the levels of this substance remain in excess for too long, they tend to accumulate on all the walls over all the arteries causing obstruction over all the blood vessels with.

It is necessary note that there are 2 types of cholesterol. On the one hand we find this HDL (good) that I learned is responsible for transferring cholesterol from the arteries to this liver so that it can be eliminated. And on the other hand, we have an LDL (bad) that transfers this substance from this liver to the body tissues.

Cholesterol symptoms

One of the big problems about having high cholesterol has been that it practically manifests itself through symptoms. In other words, in most cases, Sony Ericsson detects this anomaly due to the presence of another disease that has arisen in a derivative way.

Pain over head

In any case, there are a series of signs that can alert the character to an excess of cholesterol on an organism. Among them are poor digestion, heaviness of the stomach, swelling of the extremities, pasty mouth, halitosis, on hives or difficulties of the intestinal rhythm onset.

It can also be manifested by chest pain, hives appearance, blurred vision, headache, blurred vision, loss of balance, heart attack or stroke.

Really, master of science what symptoms, all these phenomena could be treated master of science adequately as a consequence on this organism on high cholesterol levels.

The only way to detect with precision the values ​​on this substance was through a realization on an analysis on blood.

Why can it increase?

Generally, an increase in cholesterol I learned to make by an inappropriate diet, based mainly on saturated fat . So when ze generate by another type on sony ericsson reasons known as secondary hypercholesterolemia, such as:

Overweight: All people who are obese or overweight have a greater tendency to accumulate adipose tissue, which at this time can become triglycerides. Thus, increasing these I learned associates scam with lowering HDL (good) cholesterol. Uncontrolled diabetes: A high presence of glucose on an organism can cause this liver to manufacture a greater amount of triglycerides. For this reason, people who do not have the proper diabetes handle run this type of risk. Smoking with alcoholic beverages: A tobacco can reduce a concentration of HDL cholesterol on an organism, while this alcoholic beverages helps to increase an LDL.

In addition, there are certain that can generate an increase in triglycerides in blood , like steroids on common (cortisone um estrogens).