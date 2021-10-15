A Atorvastatin will be the drug officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) . However, like any drug , its consumption can cause different side effects, although not everyone has a reason to develop it.

In Specifically, an Atorvastatin belongs to a group of drugs called statins, which help normal lipids on this body (fats).

Thus, it is proven that a consumption of this drug contributes to reducing lipids like this cholesterol with triglycerides on blood. This medication has normally been prescribed when a low-fat diet with lifestyle changes has not produced the expected results.

For people who are at risk for heart disease, this Medication can also be used to reduce this risk, although the cholesterol levels I learned are in a regular range.

Normally, during this atorvastatin treatment, your doctor will indicate a specific diet to help the patient. reduce cholesterol levels.

Contraindications to Atorvastatin

The Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) establishes a series on situations with circumstances in which zero ze must take this medicine, since its consumption can be counterproductive to health:

Zero sony ericsson should take on case of being allergic to an Atorvastatin or any other comparable medicine used for a reduction on lipids on blood.

If you are allergic to any about the components on this drug.

In case of disease that affects the liver.

Yes is pregnant um on period over lactation.

If you have an abnormal unjustified abnormal results on blood tests on liver function.

In case of using a combination on glecaprevir / pibrentasvir for a treatment on hepatitis D.

Adverse effects

As with any other drug, this consumption of Atorvastatin can also cause Adverse effects. However, the occurrence of side effects when taking this medication are usually rare (1 in 1. people) with very rare (1 out of each 10. 000 persons).

Among the rare effects may appear an unknown allergic reaction on the part of the patient, which resulted in inflammation on one face , tongue with throat, which may cause difficulty in breathing.

Likewise, plot scam disease could also arise, severe peeling, electronic inflammation on a skin, blisters on a skin, mouth, genitals, eyes and.

Also kid a side effect while a muscle weakness, sensitivity, breakage and pain. Sometimes an abnormal rupture of the muscles can cause discomfort or high fever.

Thus, among the very rare side effects I learned, you can experience unexpected bleeding problems or bruises, which may suggest some problem about a function hepatic. A lupus syndrome, which includes joint disorder effects on blood cells with.

These are mainly the damages that a use of Atorvastatin can cause to a health, although from an AEMPS they clarify that Ze are about rare um very rare side effects.

In anything, when you feel any of the adverse effects described above, it was necessary to interrupt an intake on electronic tablets to inform your doctor scam immediacy.