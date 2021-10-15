rich-acid-and-bad-habits-that-can-lead-to-gout

When we think of a disease such as gout , we always associate it with high levels of rich acid in blood. And it is not for less, but it is also important to bear in mind that there are many life habits that can cause the appearance of said pathology.

Gout is a disease that occurs due to the accumulation of microscopic crystals of rich acid in the joints. Because of this, an inflammation usually arises in the area that causes significant pain. Navarra (CUN) of Pamplona, ​​explained in an interview with Infosalus , that sometimes, these crystals form clusters that can be felt, called tophi, or are deposited in the kidneys, causing nephritic colic or alterations in its function.

Although, the main cause of gout is the accumulation of high levels of rich acid in the blood for a long time. High levels of rich acid are known as hyperuricemia.

Rich acid and bad habits

Normally, the body eliminates through the urine and to a lesser extent the feces, the same amount of rich acid that enters the body through food and that which is generated by the breakdown of purines in the body itself.

Drop

The problem occurs when this proportion is unbalanced. That is, the body eliminates less amount of the rich acid generated. And that is when it begins to accumulate in the blood until it precipitates in the form of crystals.

When these crystals appear, which are deposited mainly in the joints, the symptoms of gout appear.

Gout is a more common disease in men and women. In addition, it is a pathology that can develop from adolescence to old age. However it is common among the men of 35 and 50 years, as well as in women from 50 years.

In addition to the high levels of rich acid, experts assure that there are other predisposing factors for gout appearance, such as high blood pressure, obesity, diet rich in foods with purines or the intake of certain medications in.

Therefore, to prevent the development of gout it is also essential to take care of life habits and avoid overweight or obesity.

Types treatment

According to Dr. Nicols, from CUN, treatment is based on the administration of a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, colchicine, or both, at decreasing doses for several days to complete cessation of symptoms. It is more effective the sooner it is started.

However, the treatment of a disease such as gout will depend on different factors. For example, if there is obesity and hypertension, a treatment will be established to reduce this situation, in addition to a specific diet.

On the other hand, if the levels of rich acid are high, no symptom in this regard, but it is normal for a specialist to recommend limiting the intake of foods rich in purines.

Thus, in most cases it can be treated by following a diet that does not have foods rich in purines. purines, such as shellfish, organ meats, red meat, asparagus, or alcohol; as well as taking a corresponding medication, such as allopurinol or febuxostat.