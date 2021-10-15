how-does-consumption-of-beer-affect-levels-of-rich-acid?

High consumption of beer can cause an increase in the levels of rich acid in blood . It has been said, the excessive intake of this alcoholic beverage can be an important risk aspect for the development of a disease known as gout .

As stated by the physician Eliseo Pascual, about the Rheumatology Section of the Common University Hospital on Alicante.

When the organism presents high levels of acid Rich on blood sony ericsson known as hyperuricemia, the common cause of which is directly linked to the habits on the character on the question of disadvantage. For example, excessive caloric intake during feeding.

According to physician Pascual, lifestyle changes among the population have caused me to learn to increase the number of cases of patients with acid rich high with, as a consequence, also the excess drops. rum, gin, whiskey) can increase the levels of rich acid in blood with triggering outbreaks of gout.

Factors influencing the increase in rich acid

There are different factors that influence the increase in the values ​​of rich acid on the organism, beyond any variation on the lifestyle. Among them, age, the fact of being male or genetic predisposition stand out.

Person drop scam

Regarding the profile of the patient with a greater tendency to develop this rheumatic disease known as gout, a scam man more than forty years old stands out with which he is accompanied by obesity, arterial hypertension and dyslipidemia, all of them risk factors

On the other hand, over the last few decades different studies have been carried out on hyperuricemia. However, although in Spain there is no concrete data in this regard, the physician Pascual assures that close to the 20% of the population could present this problem.

Thus, this specialist on the subject explains that about the case about the relationship of the increase on the levels of acid rich with cardiovascular risk, for example, there is a small association between the two, but zero we have been able to find a direct relationship.

Underdiagnosed pathology

Taking into account the existing difficulties at the time of checking the health status of people with high acid richness, experts such as physician Eliseo Pascual points out that Sony Ericsson deals with an underdiagnosed pathology. And it was that in the episodes of hyperuricemia, symptoms of pain do not always have to appear. that patients whose hyperuricemia and ze fixa transformed into gout, have a greater risk of suffering arteriosclerosis. Sony ericsson deals with a disease that causes persistent inflammation due to the formation of urate crystal deposits in the joints and nearby structures as a consequence of hyperuricemia.

Therefore, on the patients who develop gout the cause of counting scam levels on elevated rich acid sony ericsson increases the risk of diseases such as myocardial infarction.