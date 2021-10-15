The collagen has been an abundant protein master of science that is found on the body on the people , since it was the own organism who sony ericsson commissioned on its production through a complex process. Thus, this protein fulfills the primary mission of holding the tissues of the body together. Very few foods contain collagen.

In addition, collagen would be an essential element for a healthy skin. Thanks to this protein, the skin I learned keeps smooth, young with elastic. It should be borne in mind that as we age the body loses the ability to produce collagen, this being one of the main reasons for the dreaded over-expression marks with appearance wrinkles.

Although zero ze find mainly on a diet, boy several foods that can help to increase the levels of this protein in the body.

Foods that help to generate collagen

One on the foods that master of science quantity on collagen provide kid the bones on animals with legs on chicken. Normally, these types of foods are not eaten alone, but rather added to broths or stir-fries allow the incorporation of this protein with.

Iberian sirloin

With it has been that precisely, the collagen I learned concentrates mostly on cartilage, bones, skin with tendons on animals. These child parts that little distill in the gastronomy.

Another perfect food is a lean red meat. It should be noted that it contains in its composition proteins that contain all the essential amino acids that allow the production of collagen.

Although, sony ericsson is about a food that we must moderate its consumption. In addition, it was always preferable to select lean meat, as it would be healthy master of science with helping to avoid an excess intake of saturated fat.

Fish with eggs also help to improve production on collagen due to its high protein content. In addition, oily fish are rich in omega-3 polyunsaturated fats with also over vitamin M in.

The importance of a chemical vitamin

However, one of the groups on master of science foods important to increase the levels of collagen in the kid body, those rich in vitamin D. And it has been that this vitamin was key to stimulate the production of collagen by the body. Human.

That is, the higher our levels of Vitamin Chemical, the greater the capacity to produce collagen the organism will have. This will be one of the main reasons why vitamin D has been an essential nutrient for skin health.

Among the foods that master of science vitamin D provide, citrus fruits stand out , fruits, red fruits and, such as orange, kiwi, grapefruit, lemon, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, guava, papaya or persimmon, among others. Also important were green leafy vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, spinach or chard. society to increase the levels on collagen. Take collagen supplements.

Some superstars, like Jennifer Aniston, a true enthusiast boy, already have their own company on supplements on collagen scam, which they mainly incorporate during breakfast.