alert-of-the-need-to-increase-vitamin-d-intake-in-children

vitamin D , calcium and magnesium are three essential nutrients for health . But especially all of them keep the relationship of being important for the health of the bones and the muscular function , vital during all periods of the

Thus, the new study promoted by the Fundacin Espaola de Nutricin (FEN) and the Fundacin Iberoamericana de Nutricin (FINUT), concludes that there is a need among Spanish children to increase intake of vitamin D, calcium and magnesium, all of them health-related nutrients.

Likewise, the EsNuPi study focuses on the importance of reducing the consumption of saturated fats and increasing the intake of polyunsaturated fats, such as the fatty acid Omega-3 DHA, which is mainly found in different varieties of fish.

In this sense, this report suggests that the consumption of fortified infant milk is an ideal way to achieve the nutritional goals set, reference to the levels of vitamin D in, calcium and magnesium.

The is The EsNuPi study, promoted by the FEN, is the most recent holistic research on infant nutrition in Spain. Specifically among children from 1 to 10 years.

Thus, this research has counted the participation of 1 with. 514 boys and girls divided into two groups mainly. One group was made up of non-vegan children living in urban areas and consumers of all kinds of milk; and the other group of similar characteristics only consumers of fortified infant milk.

How do children eat in Spain

This The study shows that children in Spain have adequate energy intake, with carbohydrates as the main nutrient in this regard.

Vitamin D fortified milk

On the other hand, protein and fat consumption is above the recommendations considered healthy by international health authorities.

Another characteristic data is that children in Spain do not comply with the recommendations for unsaturated fatty acids. Specifically, an excessive intake of saturated fat predominates, there is a deficiency of monounsaturated fatty acids and.

Milk, the main source of vitamin D and calcium

In the child population, the main food source of basic nutrients for health, such as vitamin D and calcium, comes from the consumption of milk and milk products.

The recommendation to achieve adequate calcium and vitamin D intake in children is to drink two or more servings of milk per day. However, the majority of boys and girls in Spain do not comply with these recommendations for proper growth and development.

In this same sense, the child population also needs to increase the consumption of calcium and magnesium. According to the study promoted by the Spanish Nutrition Federation, only children from 1 to 4 years old comply with the magnesium intake recommendations.

Thus, the EsNuPi study emphasizes the importance of increasing the intake of calcium, vitamin D and magnesium during childhood; in addition to changing certain eating habits.

Nutrition experts warn that the eating habits that are acquired during the first ten years of life are very difficult to modify throughout life. In short, both the FEN and the FINUT are committed to greater nutritional education of children and parents so that people learn to eat and this helps reduce the risk of different diseases.