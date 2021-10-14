what-foods-are-prohibited-for-high-triglycerides?

Throughout life it is important to take care of ourselves in all aspects to enjoy a fuller and healthy life . A good diet is key to this, so staying away from foods loaded with triglycerides is the best advice we can give you to have a better health and live longer and better.

First of all, we must bear in mind that triglycerides are blood fat that makes our body has energy. If this fat is not burned, it can accumulate in our bloodstream, which can bring us unpleasant consequences that we must stop as soon as possible

To determine triglyceride levels it is necessary to undergo a regular blood test . After evaluation, it will be determined if it is within normal parameters or not.

Less than 150 mg / dL: Desirable

150 – 199 mg / dL: At the upper limit

200 – 499 mg / dL: High

500 mg / dL or more: Very high

In case of having levels above the average, we must avoid eating foods loaded with triglycerides. Therefore, in this article we are going to reveal the prohibited foods that we must avoid to maintain triglyceride levels.

Prohibited foods for high triglycerides

If we want to prevent our triglyceride levels from rising more than desired, it is advisable to take care of our diet, the calories we eat and check how many we need to see. In this article we are going to detail which are the prohibited foods for people with high triglycerides:

Sausages

Butter and margarine

Fatty or processed meats, such as ham, bacon or sausages

Coconut, palm and animal fat oils.

Milks and its derivatives

Red meat

All kinds of sugary foods, as they can be sugary and sweet drinks

Egg yolk

Seafood

Foods with fat and triglycerides

Foods that lower triglyceride levels

There are various foods and diets that can lower triglyceride levels and with this the fat cells of our body. For this reason, we go on to detail the foods that we must eat in our day to day if we want to maintain a good state of health:

Vegetables

White meat

Olive and sunflower oil

Omega 3

Legumes

Walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts

These foods, along with a certain physical activity and a lifestyle healthy with, can cause a notable reduction in blood triglyceride levels, which will make us feel healthier and in a better state.