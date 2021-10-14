this-is-the-ideal-medicine-to-treat-tension-and-anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension.

Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine that has the active principle of lorazepam. It is a medication that acts as a tranquilizer-anxiolytic, avoiding nervousness and the symptoms of anxiety.

In addition, this medication acts without influencing the normal activity of the patient. In addition, it can be combined with other antidepressant or psychotropic drugs.

In this sense, Orfidal is a drug that is used as a short-term treatment of anxiety and tension states; whether or not they are associated with functional or organic disorders. Anxiety associated with depression and anxiety related to surgical and / or diagnostic procedures and in pre-anesthesia are included. It can also be used to treat sleep disorders.

Contraindications

As with any medication, the AEMPS establishes a series of contraindications in which the consumption of Orfidal is not appropriate. That is, in the following cases this medication should not be taken:

In case of being allergic to the active ingredient , to benzodiazepines or any of the other ingredients included in this medicine.

If you have been diagnosed with Myasthenia gravis. It is an autoimmune neuromuscular disease characterized by weak or tired muscles.

In case of sleep apnea.

If you have severe liver disease.

In case of presenting severe respiratory failure.

How to use the medication

To take Orfidal safely, it is necessary to follow the administration set out in the drug leaflet or indicated by your doctor.

Medication

Likewise, your doctor will be in charge of establish the duration of treatment with this medication. Although, you should not suspend treatment earlier than agreed, as it could be counterproductive.

According to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), the recommended dose in adults is of half or a tablet of 0.5 grams or 1 gram of lorazepam. This dose will be taken between two and three times a day, depending on the patient’s situation.

For the oral intake of this medication it can be carried out with or without food, but never The consumption of 3 grams per day should be exceeded.

At the end of the administration of this medicine, some of the symptoms that caused the start of treatment may reappear. In that case, your doctor will have the responsibility of indicating appropriately how to progressively reduce the dose so that these effects appear as little as possible.

In case of having any doubt about the use and consumption of this medicine, it is recommended that you ask your doctor or pharmacist, so that the treatment is carried out under the supervision of a specialist.