10-home-remedies-to-improve-blood-circulation

Spending a long time in the same position can cause circulatory problems . Poor blood circulation is usually reflected in the body with the appearance of varicose veins in the legs or with a great swelling In the feet. It is true that having poor blood circulation is not a serious disease, but it is very annoying over time. For this reason, below, we will tell you how to improve it with home remedies and changing some habits in your daily diet.

With these tips you will be able to alleviate the heaviness in the legs as a result of poor blood circulation. You will notice the difference with these small changes that we recommend incorporating into your day to day.

Foods that improve circulation

Home remedies to improve blood circulation

Foods that improve blood circulation

The consumption of some foods helps improve blood circulation. Here are some of them.

Lemon to improve elasticity and prevent poor blood circulation

The vitamin C in lemon is essential for the formation of collagen and elastin, proteins that influence the capillary wall. We recommend taking the juice of 1 lemon in a glass of warm water in the morning to take advantage of all its properties. Also, if you take advantage of the skin and the white part of the lemon that is always usually eliminated, you will obtain a large amount of antioxidants.

Another option, if you prefer not to drink the juice of a lemon with water in the morning, it is to dress salads or vegetables with lemon juice. It will give it a very special touch.

Lemon juice

Garlic and its anticoagulant effect

The garlic has a natural anticoagulant effect that will help the blood circulates much better through the blood vessels. What does this mean? Well, it manages to stimulate blood circulation and reduce the viscosity of the blood.

Taking a raw clove of crushed garlic can bring a lot of benefits. It is true that at first it will be quite unpleasant to bite into raw garlic but, with the passage of time, you will end up getting used to it and thanking all its properties.

Cola horsetail to improve blood circulation

The horsetail is rich in silicon, an essential component for the formation of collagen, which helps maintenance of the vascular walls . A good option is to take one or two infusions of horsetail a day.

Walnuts work as vasodilators

Walnuts provide a large amount of vitamin B3 , which produces a vasodilator effect that favors circulation and venous return. In addition, walnuts contain omega-3 , acids that have an anti-inflammatory effect.

Walnuts

To take advantage of all the effects of this dried fruit, it is best to enjoy a handful of walnuts a day lightly toasted or soaked in water for a couple of hours.

Dark berries

Dark berries, like grapes Blackberries or blueberries are rich in antioxidants , which help improve venous tone. A handful a day will be effective in reducing the annoying varicose veins that appear on the legs due to poor blood circulation.

Ginger activates blood circulation

Ginger is widely used in oriental cuisine and, little by little, it has been incorporated into Mediterranean cuisine. Its regular consumption helps activate blood circulation as it makes it more fluid.



It can be consumed fresh or dry. It can also be added to sauces, vegetable creams, sweets and even infusions.

Other home remedies to avoid poor blood circulation

In addition to having a good diet, there are other home remedies to avoid poor blood circulation.

Cold water baths

Taking cold water baths helps relieve heaviness and reduce inflammation of the legs produced by reduced movement of the lower joints, as in the case of disabled people who use wheelchairs .

Cold baths, in addition, provide other benefits such as, for example, avoiding colds, stimulating defenses and firming the skin.

Ascending massages in the legs

Leg massage helps reduce swelling in the leg and ankle area . Likewise, ascending massages improve the disappearance of varicose veins.

These massages are usually performed with an anti-varicose cream so that the result is more effective. Natural oils may also be a good option.

Massages prevent lymphedema

It is advisable to go to a professional to apply this remedy at least once a month.

Avoid tight garments

Tight garments favor the appearance of varicose veins and poor blood circulation. For this reason, it is strongly recommended not to wear this type of clothing if you have poor circulation or poor mobility in the lower body area.

Raise the legs

To improve the functioning of the veins it is advisable to elevate the legs above the level of the heart , especially after long periods with hardly any movement.

With these little tips you will be able to improve blood circulation and avoid varicose veins and swollen legs.