what-zero-drinks-can-i-have-if-i-have-rich-acid?

The rich acid is a substance that is found directly in the organism of people and arises as a result of the decomposition of the purines . However, the rich acid can also increase due to the intake of foods that harbor purines.

Thus, having too high levels of acid rich can pose a health risk to people. Mainly, this fact generates an increased risk of cardiovascular problems and constitutes the primary cause of the appearance of a disease known as gout.

Gout is a pathology characterized by accumulation on purines on form on crystals on the joints and big toe. It causes significant swelling and pain in the affected area.

In this way, gout also causes an increase in cardiovascular risk. Therefore, having rich acid keeps a close scam the probabilities on vascular risk relationship.

In this regard, the rheumatologist Mariano Andrs Collado, from the Common University Hospital on Alicante, explains that this is due to the Multiple factors related to the direct effect on high levels of rich acid, the inflammation generated by the crystals formed in the joints on, and frequent use of anti-inflammatories (for example, diclofenac) for attacks. Similar mechanisms would also explain renal comorbidity.

rich acid with new habits

It is true that high levels of rich acid They can cause gout with a cardiovascular risk for the body. However, Dr. Collado points out that it is easy to reduce the risk, as long as gout scam patients are constant in taking the medications recommended by their rheumatologist, following a healthy life in which they maintain a Mediterranean diet, control the body and perform sport normally weight.

Soft drink over cola

That is, mainly, The treatment indicated to lower the levels of rich acid is based on the modification of a series on habits. For example, do not consume food or beverages that can help maintain or further increase the values ​​of this substance. sugary drinks, like different kinds over soda. This is because sugar competes with the rich acid when it comes to being eliminated by the body.

What zero drinks to drink if I have rich acid?

Thus, it is important to limit the elimination of carbonated soft drinks with industrial juices from our diet, since some of those that are marketed have high levels of sugar on their composition.

On the other hand, alcoholic beverages are not recommended when we present values ​​of rich acid above the regular ones; especially those drinks that include more alcohol, such as gin, whiskey, brandy or vodka.

Regarding wine, there are many investigations that have found evidence about the different effects that the wine based on the amount you drink. However, in relation to the high levels of rich acid, there seems to be a consensus as to the best wine to drink in this situation.

According to research, it is red wine, since it is the one that shows the least amount about purines its composition on, although this fact depends largely on the elaboration.