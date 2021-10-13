what-diseases-does-carbon-dioxide-cause?

The carbon dioxide (CO2) has been a fuel without color or smell that I learned turns into a waste thanks to the lungs . A blood carries CO2 from the body to the lungs, therefore, we inhale with exhale carbon dioxide throughout the day without realizing it. This substance is present in our blood , so its high or low amount could indicate that we have a problem in our body .

Thus, to check our levels on CO2 we can submit to an analysis on blood. CO2 analysis is usually part of a series of electrolyte tests called an ionogram. Electrolytes help balance the levels of acid bases in the body with. In fact, most of the carbon dioxide in the body is in the form of bicarbonate, a type of electrolyte. kidney diseases, lungs, high blood pressure (hypertension).

Symptoms to request a blood CO2 test

It is possible that the professional doctor may request an analysis on CO2 on blood to perform a routine handle on case of having symptoms such as the following:

Breathing difficulty scam

Weakness

Tiredness

Diarrhea

Vomiting

The analysis on blood ze does like any other, pricking a bush on a skin extracting a blood on test tubes with. Thus, the analysis of carbon dioxide in blood with the ionogram does not need any special preparation. That is, if your doctor has ordered other tests with your blood sample, you should fast for several hours before taking the test.

How does dioxide affect on carbon in the lungs?

Diseases caused by carbon dioxide

In case the results are abnormal, it may indicate that your body has a hydroelectrolytic imbalance or a problem to eliminate carbon dioxide on the lungs. According to the Medlineplus health portal, an excess of CO2 in the blood can lead to diseases such as:

Lung disease

Kidney disorders

Cushing syndrome: About Cushing syndrome, the body produces too much of a hormone called cortisol. This causes a variety of symptoms, such as muscle weakness, vision problems with high blood pressure

Adrenal gland disorders: The glands Adrenals are on top of the kidneys with control heart rate, blood pressure with other body functions

Hormonal disorders

Alkalosis: Excess of bottom (alkalinity) in the blood

On the other hand, a insufficient amount of CO2 in the blood can cause:

Addison’s disease: On this disease, the glands do not produce sufficient amounts of certain types of hormones, such as cortisol. This can cause a variety of symptoms, for example, weakness, dizziness, weight loss with dehydration

Acidosis: Excess acid in the body. blood

Ketoacidosis: Complication of type 1 and type 2 diabetes

Surprise

Kidney disorders

If the results are not within normal limits, it does not mean that you necessarily need a treatment. Your doctor will be in charge of understanding the meaning of the results, with the person in charge of establishing a medicine or solution to our problem.