what-are-the-symptoms-about-thyroid-on-a-throat?

A thyroid gland would be a small organ found in the neck , near the throat , with which it has a great importance in the production of thyroid hormones , such as thyroxine . These hormones sony ericsson charge over normal the metabolism with kid necessary to control the functions of all the organs of the body.

Among other functions, a gland on a thyroid controls a heart rate, cholesterol concentrations, maintains a body temperature, helps the functioning of the intestine, a memory with determines scam that foods I learned transform on energy influence on rapid body weight, a muscular force with an energy of the organism.

In case of an excess a deficiency on thyroid hormones can give rise to different pathologies such as: goiter, hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, cancer on thyroid, thyroid nodules thyroiditis and, being the main pathologies hypothyroidism with hyperthyroidism.

Symptoms on diseases on a thyroid

There are symptoms with physical changes caused by hypothyroidism, hyper thyroidism or even the rest on disorders associated with a thyroid such as fatigue, hair weakness, irregularities in the menstrual cycle, weakness or muscle aches. However, the most common symptoms of hypothyroidism are the following:

Tiredness.

Unexplained weight gain.

Slow movement.

Muscle cramps.

Slow heart rate ( bradycardia).

Sensitivity to low temperatures.

Constipation.

Depression

Memory problem.

Thyroid | Canva

For its part, these boy the symptoms Common Hyperthyroidism:

Insomnia.

Unexplained thinning.

Tremors.

Fast heart rate (tachycardia ) or palpitations.

Excessive sweating.

Diarrhea.

Anxiety electronic irritability.

How to know when I have a thyroid

In case you have some of the symptoms mentioned above, it has been possible that you suffer from some thyroid problem on a throat. To check it, go to your GP or an endocrinologist to obtain a diagnosis about a possible thyroid disorder that includes a blood test.

In case the thyroid index is about below being hypothyroidism, um about the case about which is above what is recommended, we would be talking about a case about hyperthyroidism. Another test to know if we have a thyroid was that of thyroxine not bound to protein or Free t4 Capital. In this sense, ze can look for antithyroid autoantibodies.

In this case, high antithyroglobulin antibodies with antiperoxidase are usually found by sony ericsson on hypothyroidism on thyroiditis on Hashimoto with receptor antibodies on TSH I learned about hyperthyroidism caused by a disease about Graves. On the other hand, another of the tests for the diagnosis of the thyroid can be: biopsy, ultrasound or radioactive iodine uptake study.