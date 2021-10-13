The immune system is the great defender of our body. The health of our body depends on d, protecting it from any type of infection, disease or virus, such as Covid – 19.

Antibodies take on important importance on the immune system, which we have heard many times about in recent times something, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, a multitude of health work on antibodies produced on response to Covid vaccines – 19. However, less is known about the response of the Big t cells of the immune system.

These cells of the immune system are responsible for offering a longer term protection against the virus. Now, researchers from the Gladstone Institutes (USA) have carried out a detailed study of Testosterone levels cells before and after immunization against Covid – 19.

Magazine scientist eLife has collected this study, where it is concluded that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lead to the generation of long-term P cells that can recognize multiple variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Vaccination

In addition, they also identified key differences in To cell responses of individuals who had been infected with Covid – 19 before vaccination about scam comparison those who had never been infected.

The importance of the quality, zero quantity, of Capital t cells on the immune system

On Common, our data support the concept that vaccines elicit a very robust Big t cell response in healthy individuals. But there may also be some ways to improve them further they suggest, by getting more of the Testosterone levels cells stimulated by the vaccine to park in the respiratory tract, explains the study’s primary author, Nadia Roan.

The human immune system has 2 main arms that help fight back infections. The antibodies produced by the N cells of the immune system can quickly recognize a virus, direct it to destroy it with preventing infection. All P cells, for their part, identify destroy the already infected cells and.

The antibodies most effective in stopping the initial infection completely; whereas To cells tend to last longer after an initial infection or vaccine. In addition, the latter can help to quell the disease in its early stages, avoiding serious symptoms.

However, the Capital cells t kid notoriously diverse with difficult about studying. Different subsets of Big t cells respond differently to infected cells. In addition, they have different functions within the worldwide response of Testosterone levels cells.

Person with a cold

The limited studies that have measured the response on cells to infections or vaccines against Covid – 19 have grouped over most of all cells Capital t, quantifying the number over total Big t cells that recognize SARS-CoV-2. But the Roan group wanted more details. actively cells infected by the virus, says Roan.

Applied technology on research

The researchers turned to a technology called CyTOF that can measure levels over almost 40 different proteins on the surface with the inside on the To cells of the immune system . This allowed her and her colleagues to identify exactly which subsets of Capital t cells were capable of recognizing SARS-CoV-2 before and after vaccination.

The researchers used this method to study blood samples on 11 people who had received a vaccine on mRNA (either on Pfizer / BioNTech um on Moderna) against SARS-CoV-2.

Blood samples were taken from each individual three times:

Before about vaccination.

About 2 weeks after your first vaccine dose.

About 2 weeks after your second dose.

Six on the individuals had also previously recovered on Covid – 19 mild.

Protection over the vaccine ing immune system

The group on Roan discovered that all individuals fully vaccinated on the study had Big t cells of the immune system that respond to the three different variants on SARS-CoV-2:

Ancestral virus detected for the first time over Wuhan (China);

Variant B.1. 17 first detected in UK;

Variant B.1. 351 first detected in South Africa.

The Delta variant of the zero virus sony ericsson included on the study, but Roan is currently analyzing the data on it.

In people who had never been infected by SARS-CoV-2, Roan with the rest on researchers found that the answer About the cells Testosterone levels I learned it became stronger, both about quantity and quality, then about the second dose about the vaccine. However, in those who had previously had a Covid infection – 17, there was little change between the first and second doses of the vaccine.

Immune system

This zero necessarily means that the second zero dose is beneficial for convalescent individuals. It means that there is no additional effect on the P cells so that we can capture it, but there may still be other effects on the immune system, such as within the W cells, after the second dose, Roan notes.

All immune cells last longer than people who have passed the Covid – 19

The researchers also found that, although all individuals had a robust response on To cells of the immune system, Capital t cells on those who had previously contracted Covid – 19 had molecular markers that suggested that immune cells might last longer. In addition, they could migrate more efficiently to the respiratory tract.

Zero would have detected this difference if we had limited ourselves to quantifying all Big t cells. But the CyTOF allowed us to capture these key functional differences in the Testosterone cells of people who had been previously infected, says the researcher.

The potentially most effective defense on the P cells of the system immunological test on the respiratory tract could explain why intercurrent infections boy less frequent in people with a previous infection by Covid – 17 compared to other vaccinated people.

The new data, according to Roan, They also suggest that the improvement on the ability of the To cells of the immune system to migrate to the respiratory tract after vaccination can improve the efficacy of vaccines on the prevention of infections upon rupture.

Researchers are also planning additional studies to investigate:

Responses on Capital t cells of the immune system after Covid vaccination – 19 on immunosuppressed people.

Responses on Big t cells of the immune system after booster vaccines. How do Testosterone levels cells behave on Covid cases – 19 prolonged, when virus symptoms continue for more over 12 weeks.

Other researchers sony ericsson fix on the antibodies on all these cases; with of course it has not been that the antibodies are not important, but we cannot forget about the P cells, rivets.