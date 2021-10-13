vitamin D is a nutrient essential for the health of people and due to its specific characteristics it is also known as the ‘sunshine vitamin’ . Its deficiency can cause bone diseases such as osteoporosis.

Thus, the main source of obtaining this vitamin is the ultraviolet rays of the sun. That is, exposure of the skin to sunlight causes an increase in vitamin D levels through a complex synthesis process carried out by metabolism.

However, this vitamin It is also found in different foods, such as oily and fatty fish (tuna, salmon, sardines, herring, mackerel … etc.), seafood, mushrooms, mushrooms, egg yolks, avocados and dairy products.

But also, a third option to increase the levels in the body is through the consumption of vitamin supplements. In this case, it is always essential to have the supervision of a medical specialist.

It is an important vitamin for bone and muscle health. However, it is also key for the action of the immune system or the transmission of messages from the brain to all areas of the body.

In addition, specialists in vitamin D assure that this nutrient helps to reduce the risk of a multitude of diseases, such as diabetes, blood pressure or cardiovascular diseases. All this supported by scientific studies.

Benefits of vitamin D for athletes

One of the great functions of the vitamin D in the body is its ability to enhance calcium absorption. And in this sense, it is a key nutrient for bone health and the prevention of bone-related diseases. But in addition, it is also key to muscle well-being.

Vitamin D

Thus , as explained by the specialists of ‘Nutrisport’ , vitamin D is one of the most important for people who are athletes and who do physical exercise regularly. It is part of that group of vitamins that improve performance and optimize the recovery period.

Without vitamin D, the body would not be able to properly use the calcium that we obtain through food. In addition, this vitamin also allows to increase the reabsorption of phosphorus in the kidneys and intestines, helping to increase its concentration in blood and bones.

In addition, having good levels of vitamin D contributes to avoid possible injuries and improves the recovery process from physical wear and tear. Specifically, it is suitable for athletes who carry out weight loads regularly, since it allows to reinforce the bone and muscle structure.

It is an essential nutrient to prevent diseases such as osteoporosis or osteoarthritis , common in elderly people. Although, this vitamin is essential throughout life, since in childhood it is essential for the development and formation of bone structure.

Problems of its deficiency

It is important to have optimal levels of vitamin D, since a deficiency of this nutrient can be harmful. The lack of this vitamin in the body can cause bone deformation, osteoporosis, growth retardation or rickets in children.

As we said before, the lack of this nutrient in the body is associated with a increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and even certain types of cancer, such as colon cancer.

Thus, as indicated by ‘Nutrisport’ , athletes may suffer a greater number of injuries or fractures if they have deficient levels of vitamin D.

The information presented in this publication does not in any way replace the diagnosis or indication by a medical specialist. Before any symptoms it is essential to consult a medical specialist and not to self-medicate without their supervision.