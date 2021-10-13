Alert about the new limits of toxic metals in food, according to OCU

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has launched which are the new limits established for the toxic metals of cadmium and lead in food , based on the estimates released by the European Commission , based on the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

And it is very important for the health of our body to take into account that food do not exceed the contributions of certain substances, which excess can be toxic in, as occurs with heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic or lead.

In this sense, the European Commission has established new maximum limits for cadmium and lead in certain foods. In some products the limits have been tightened, while in others that were not limited for the first time in the list they appear.

The European Commission intends with this measure to reduce the exposure to heavy metals of all population groups, thus improving consumer protection, as stated in the OCU .

The European Food Safety Authority has led to conduct a series of evaluations on foods containing toxic substances. After studying the products that contain cadmium and lead, intakes above the recommended levels had been detected in several population groups in.

For this reason, they have been forced to lower the admissible limits of these substances.

Lead pollutes water and soil

Experts emphasize that lead is a substance that pollutes water and soil. It is a natural environmental pollutant that comes from human activity.

In fact, the OCU points out that for many years it has been known that lead is an element with risk, so it has been Its use is prohibited on various objects such as pipes or paintings.

Whole grains

Lead is a heavy material that can cause cardiovascular problems in adults, being able to produce neurotoxicity in the development of fetuses in babies, children and.

Food and nutrients The major contributors to dietary lead exposure are the following:

Cereals

Seeds

Vegetables (potato or green leafy vegetables)

Drinking water

To this we must add that this metal tends to accumulate ar in seafood and meat.

The OCU states that the new European regulations limit lead levels, among others, in viscera (casquera), non-cultivated mushrooms, some children and salt food . Maximum levels for lead in spices are also set to help prevent fraud involving the addition of lead salts (lead chromate) to turmeric.

Cadmium , a risk for children, smokers and vegetarians

Cadmium is a metal toxic to the kidneys , which can cause kidney failure .

According to the OCU, the main source of cadmium in our diets are:

Cereals and derivatives.

Vegetables.

Nuts.

Potatoes.

Legumes Meat and meat products.

Crustacean molluscs

Algae.

According to the European Food Safety Authority, vegetarians, children and smokers s could easily exceed the weekly cadmium intake, even doubling it, as the OCU states in a note.

For its part, the EFSA has established a maximum cadmium intake of 2.5 micrograms per kilogram of weight per week. The new recommendation establishes limits for, among others, for cereals, legumes, meats, molluscs, chocolate and cocoa products with, beets, garlic, red fruits, nuts, fish, salt.