5-breakfasts-to-lower-cholesterol-levels

Having optimal levels of cholesterol is essential to enjoy good health , firstly because this substance is key to different functions in the body , such as the production of hormones other substances or digesting food and.

However, having too high levels of Blood cholesterol can pose a real health hazard in. Specifically, it constitutes a risk factor for blood pressure and the development of coronary heart disease.

Therefore, it is essential to control cholesterol levels, an action that we must as we age to extreme . The body produces a significant amount of cholesterol, but it is also found in certain foods.

5 breakfasts to lower cholesterol

Different studies have previously shown that skipping breakfast is an activity that can increase blood cholesterol levels. And it is not by chance that it is usually said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Cholesterol

For example, eating foods rich in fiber or omega-3 every morning is an ideal way to lower cholesterol levels. So, these are some healthy alternatives to incorporate into breakfast:

Add blueberries: Red fruits such as blueberries help reduce cholesterol thanks to their rich content in anthocyanins, a powerful oxidant. It is recommended to add a handful to a natural yogurt, for example. Whole grains: It is another healthy alternative in this sense, since they are a type of food that has the ability to capture bile acids, cholesterol, saturated fats, so that later in the body it eliminates them through feces. Oats: It is considered a superfood, but its content especially highlights a type of fiber called beta-glucans in. This fiber helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol by the intestine. In addition, it would be appropriate to add goji berries to enhance its action. Fruit: Fresh fruits such as kiwi, apple, pear or pineapple are highly beneficial to start the day. Most are rich in water and soluble fiber, allowing cholesterol to be expelled through the stool. Sardines: Canned sardines with extra virgin olive oil are one of the star breakfasts to reduce cholesterol. They are an essential source of omega 3 and accompanied by a tomato slice are ideal for health.

Other tips

These will be ideal foods to add to your breakfasts and that will contribute to having optimal cholesterol levels in the blood, in addition to helping to reduce it.

In most cases the medical treatment indicated for the reduction of cholesterol levels is based on a specific diet and exercise regularly. When these actions do not work, it is possible that some type of medication is administered.

Thus, another beneficial food to add to breakfast is avocado, a fashionable fruit that it also helps lower cholesterol. Its main virtue is that it contains healthy fats that increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels; In addition to providing vitamin E and phytosterols.

Finally, it is also advisable to moderately introduce a handful of walnuts, cha ot verde seeds. This type of tea is a star product in this sense, since its catechin content helps to slow down the intestinal absorption of bad cholesterol.