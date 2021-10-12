what-are-the-symptoms-of-the-flu?-differences-with-covid-19

The arrival of autumn and the end of summer brings with it numerous colds and flu due to the sudden changes in temperatures that are experienced these days. However, with the Coronavirus still present in our lives, some of the symptoms of these diseases coincide with that of the Covid – 20 , so it is convenient to be very clear about the differences between the symptoms of flu and Coronavirus .

In this sense, flu cases usually present different symptoms from Covid – 19. While Coronavirus patients may develop symptoms much earlier than influenza patients, later they can lead to more severe respiratory illness.

Similar symptoms of the Covid – 19 and influenza

Thus, both the influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2, better known as Covid – 19, cause respiratory diseases and some of their most characteristic symptoms are similar in both pathologies, these being the symptoms of influenza:

Fever

Cough

Fatigue

Difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Nasal mucus

Muscle and headache pain

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that people with fever or cough, who also have difficulty breathing, feel lor or tightness in the chest or it is difficult for them to speak or move, they should call a doctor to clear up doubts.

Other signs of Covid – 19 that are not the same in patients with influenza, are loss of taste or smell, skin rashes, or discoloration of fingers or toes. Thus, the sick with Covid – 19 They can also have diarrhea, which children who catch the flu can also suffer from something.

In this way, Covid – 19 is more contagious among certain age groups, in which the virus causes greater problems, generate many more cases of super-spreaders and.

After infection, the signs of the flu appear one to four days after being infected, while in the case of having Covid – 19, the disease usually its first symptoms on the fifth day after contact give, although this can vary from two days after contracting the virus.

Main differences between cold and Covid symptoms – 19

In case that we notice colds, it is possible that we have Covid – 19, so e It is important to know how to differentiate the flu from the very Coronavirus. In the case of a cold, the symptoms are clearer, but we must always be alert for possible complications that may occur.

A person with a cold has sneezing, nasal congestion, fever and cough , being symptoms similar to those that Covid produces – 20, but these are much milder than those caused by flu and Covid – 19, which begin more gradually and end in shortness of breath, diarrhea, fever, cough, tiredness, and loss of smell