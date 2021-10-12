Health alert for the drug Losartan
The National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared the health alert on health for a medicine , the Losartan . This is a drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure .
In fact, it has been the importer of the drug , Novartis de Colombia, which has voluntarily withdrawn all the batches Losartan from 50 mg and 150 mg. Below we offer a list of the countries that have withdrawn the product due to its health hazards:
- Germany
- Austria
- Belgium
- China
- Czech Republic
- Colombia
- Denmark
- Spain
- Finland
- France
- Brazil
- Canada
- Hungary
- Vietnam
- Hong Kong
- Singapore
- Switzerland
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Italy
Losartan has been withdrawn due to the identification of the Azido-type impurity in the active substance of the drug. As reported by the holder of the Invima health registry.
These are the lots registered by Losartán that have been withdrawn from the market:
- 50 mg Kn 7841
- 100 Mg Kd 7500
- 50 mg Ky 7045
- 100 Mg Kn 4805
- 93 mg Kv 1200
- 100 Mg Kn 4806
- 100 Mg Ky 3850
- 50 mg Lb 4144
- 100 Mg Ky 3851
- 100 Mg Kv 0781
What is Losartan used for?
Losartan is a drug to treat high blood pressure or hypertension and reduce the risk of stroke in the patient .
This drug is designed for people who have high blood pressure and a heart condition called left ventricular hypertrophy, also known as enlargement of the walls of the left side of the heart.
People with diabetes cannot take Losartan.
What to do if I am taking the medicine?
Since Invima have indicated that people who are taking the drug Losartan do not suspend Give treatment without consulting a doctor. And it is that stopping the treatment can have serious consequences on the patient’s health.
An option for people who are taking Losartan is see if the drug you have matches the number of batches that we mentioned earlier. If this is the case, it will be necessary to manage the change of the product with the entity.