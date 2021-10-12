health-alert-for-the-drug-losartan

The National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared the health alert on health for a medicine , the Losartan . This is a drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure .

In fact, it has been the importer of the drug , Novartis de Colombia, which has voluntarily withdrawn all the batches Losartan from 50 mg and 150 mg. Below we offer a list of the countries that have withdrawn the product due to its health hazards:

Germany

Austria

Belgium

China

Czech Republic

Colombia

Denmark

Spain

Finland

France

Brazil

Canada

Hungary

Vietnam

Hong Kong

Singapore

Switzerland

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Italy

Losartan has been withdrawn due to the identification of the Azido-type impurity in the active substance of the drug. As reported by the holder of the Invima health registry.

These are the lots registered by Losartán that have been withdrawn from the market:

50 mg Kn 7841

100 Mg Kd 7500

50 mg Ky 7045

100 Mg Kn 4805

93 mg Kv 1200

100 Mg Kn 4806

100 Mg Ky 3850

50 mg Lb 4144

100 Mg Ky 3851

100 Mg Kv 0781

What is Losartan used for?

Losartan is a drug to treat high blood pressure or hypertension and reduce the risk of stroke in the patient .

This drug is designed for people who have high blood pressure and a heart condition called left ventricular hypertrophy, also known as enlargement of the walls of the left side of the heart.

People with diabetes cannot take Losartan.

What to do if I am taking the medicine?

Since Invima have indicated that people who are taking the drug Losartan do not suspend Give treatment without consulting a doctor. And it is that stopping the treatment can have serious consequences on the patient’s health.

An option for people who are taking Losartan is see if the drug you have matches the number of batches that we mentioned earlier. If this is the case, it will be necessary to manage the change of the product with the entity.