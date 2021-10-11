What is the blood glucose level you should have before eating at?

Too high blood glucose levels can be highly harmful to people’s health. However, people with diabetes should control their blood glucose values ​​even more if possible to avoid serious problems. It is an essential aspect for people who live with this disease .

In this sense, there are different factors that intervene in blood levels and They cause an increase, such as not determining blood glucose values ​​correctly and frequently. eat more than normal, eat foods high in sugar, lead a sedentary life, do little physical exercise, take certain medications or some diseases.

In the same way, also we found factors that cause blood glucose levels to be too low with. These include high intensity physical exercise, eating less than normal, eating disorderly, or giving the body more insulin than necessary.

Control of blood glucose before to eat

In order to properly control blood glucose levels, people with diabetes must measure their blood glucose once or several times a day. In this sense, the measurement should be carried out at key moments, such as before meals, after meals or before sleeping.

Likewise, people used to doing physical exercise regularly should control glucose levels with a measurement before, during and after activity. It is a way of avoiding any possible inconvenience that may arise.

In this sense, the Sanitas clinic establishes the blood glucose values ​​that a person must present as a general rule:

Before eating and when waking up | Between and 120 mg / dl

Two hours after eating | 180 mg / dl

Before sleeping | Between and 140 mg / dl

In addition, from the United States National Library of Medicine they expose the healthy levels that a person’s blood glucose based on factors such as age before each meal:

From 90 a 130 mg / dL (5 to 7.2 mmol / L) for adults

From 90 to 130 mg / dL (5 to 7.2 mmol / L) for children of 13 to 19 years old

From 90 to 180 mg / dL (5 to 10 mmol / L) for children 6 to 13 years of age

From 100 to 180 mg / dL (5.5 to 10 mmol / L) for children under 6 years of age

How to measure glucose levels ?

People with diabetes need to measure their glucose levels daily and sometimes several times a day. Thus, there is a method to be able to control glucose levels without the need to go to a medical consultation.

This traditional method consists of making a small prick with a device to obtain a sample of blood glucose.

To be able to measure blood sugar levels and obtain a reliable result, it is advisable to wash your hands well with warm water and soap. It is also advisable to massage the area of ​​the finger to be pricked downwards to increase the vascularization of the area.

The process is simple, since it will only be necessary to perform a small prick and get a drop of blood. Then place the drop of blood on a test strip and put it on the glucometer. Finally, the meter will determine the blood sugar level in a few seconds.