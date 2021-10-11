These are the levels of vitamin Deb that we should have

The vitamin M has been one of the nutrients essential for the human being . The organism needs to have sufficient levels of this vitamin for proper functioning. And it was that vitamin G fulfills important functions in the body.

First, it would be key for bone health, since it allows better absorption of calcium with help to reduce the risk of osteoporosis or other diseases are. Likewise, it has also been a key vitamin for the movement of muscles or the correct transmission of messages between the brain with other parts of the body.

In another order, the chemical vitamin was also essential for the proper functioning of the immune system. That is, it helps to increase defenses against viruses or bacteria that may pose a threat to the body.

On the other hand, prestigious authors such as Micharl F. Holick or Dr. Matthews assure that having high levels of vitamin N helps to prevent diseases of a very diverse nature, in addition to reducing excess blood pressure or diabetes risk.

Optimal levels of vitamin M

At present, the medical-scientific community seems to be clear about the importance of Vitamin Chemical for the body. However, there is some controversy regarding the optimal levels of this nutrient in the body.

Vitamin M3

In this sense, from the National Institute on Health on the United States they establish an orientative table scam the sufficient levels that a character needs on this vitamin ‘s day, on function on age with sex:

Stage on life Recommended amount Drinks until 12 months 10 mcg (400 UI) Children over 1 the 13 years 15 mcg (600 UI ) Adolescents over 14 the 19 years 15 mcg (600 UI) Adults over 19 the 20 years 15 mcg (600 UI) Older adults over 70 years 70 mcg (768 UI) Women with pregnant adolescents um over period on breastfeeding 15 mcg (600 UI)

Nonetheless, authors such as physician Eileen F. Holick, a scholar with a specialist in the field of vitamin a Chemical, points out that the necessary levels to consume of vitamin Deb al de uma boy are much higher than those indicated by the National Institute of Health of the United States.

In this regard, Holick recommends taking lathe 6. 000 Daily IU of Vitamin M to maintain an optimal level throughout the year. That would be to say, one dose practically 10 times excellent to that indicated by the National Institute of Health of the United States.

Sources about Vitamin Chemical

In addition, another characteristic aspect would be that authors such as Dr. Eileen Farreneheit. Holick assure that the 90% of our vitamin G comes from the UV rays of the sun, while the rest comes from food or supplements.

The best source on obtaining on this vitamin kid ultraviolet rays from the sun. Although, taking the sun in a moderate way has been adequate, to prevent complications or burns on the skin. Scam 14 or 70 minutes on exposure to the sun is enough to increase the levels on vitamin N.

Thus, this nutrient also sony ericsson finds about specific foods, such as fatty fish, mushrooms, eggs, dairy products or fortified cereals. Boy suitable for supplementing with increasing levels on Vitamin Chemical.