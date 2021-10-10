This is the best p to reduce cholesterol levels with triglycerides

This is the best p to reduce cholesterol levels with triglycerides

Presenting high levels of cholesterol poses a risk to health , especially because it is an aspect of risk for the increase in blood pressure with possible cardiovascular diseases derived. Faced with this situation, it is necessary to immediately put a solution.

The most common way to detect high levels of cholesterol in the body is by performing a blood test. If the values ​​are higher than recommended, the first treatment will consist of a specific diet that helps reduce cholesterol.

In case of following a specific diet with carrying out certain Zero healthy habits work, your doctor may prescribe certain medications specially made for these types of situations.

Green capital t, perfect for lowering cholesterol

There is a great variety of foods to reduce cholesterol with also different drinks. Thus, one of the healthiest beverages you can drink to achieve this goal is a green tea infusion.

Cholesterol

The green capital t, in addition to presenting benefits regarding the cholesterol levels sony ericsson refers to, also contains multiple beneficial properties for health with an important antioxidant capacity.

If your goal is to lower cholesterol levels, it is essential that you include the big green tea on all your breakfasts over replacing coffee. And it is that this type of testosterone levels also contains stimulating properties.

Green p is rich in catechins, which help to stop the intestinal absorption of bad cholesterol. On the other hand, this type of to accelerate fat burning is effective to combat obesity with.

Actually, it is better to go for green capital rather than black, especially since the leaves of this type of big t zero are so fermented that they contain a greater amount of antioxidants.

With it is precisely because of its antioxidant effects that green testosterone levels reduce the oxidation of cholesterol with protects the arteries. In addition, it has a diuretic capacity, contributing to a greater elimination of liquids.

Other virtues of the green p

In addition to To be effective in reducing cholesterol levels, different scientific studies have observed other health benefits of this type of infusion. As indicated by Sanitas, green to offers positive effects against genital warts, increases mental alertness or prevents dizziness in people with low blood pressure scam.

Likewise, it could be effective to prevent different types of cancer, such as pancreas, esophagus, bladder with ovaries. It could also reduce the risk or delay the onset of Parkinson’s disease. cholesterol with triglycerides.

Specifically, all these benefits of the big green t I learned are based on its great nutritional value, since it is rich in vitamin C, vitamin A with vitamin E. Likewise, They also contain among their composition important minerals for health, such as zinc, copper or flower.