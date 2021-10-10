ibai-llanos-makes-a-statement-about-the-importance-of-mental-health-viral

Today few people exist who do not know Ibai Llanos . The influencer dedicated to directing on the platform Twitch , little by little he has won the hearts of all his followers. And it is that in addition to having a very close and open humor, he uses his fame to talk about certain topics that until very recently we considered tab. As in this case, where through Twitter he wanted to post a message about the importance of taking care of mental health.

In the tweet you can read verbatim: Always take care of your mental health. Ask for help from the people around you, go to a professional and. I know that sometimes it is difficult or embarrassing to seek help and tell about problems, but there are times when it is absolutely necessary. Take good care of yourselves please.

Always take care of your mental health. Ask for help from the people around you and go to a professional. I know that sometimes it is difficult or embarrassing to seek help and tell about problems, but there are times when it is absolutely necessary. Take care of yourselves, please. Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) June 1, 2021

And it is that for some time, Ibai Llanos has wanted to draw attention to his fans about this complicated issue. In a recent interview with the journalist Jordi vole, we got to know him a little more, we learned that he has attended therapy on several occasions and. Since, as he himself has expressed, there was a time when I suffered continuous attacks of panic and anxiety.

For me directing serves as self-therapy

As we have seen on several occasions if we have been interested in seeing some of his videos, Ibai Llanos is a sincere and sensible person who always says what he thinks about the best possible way. In this way, he manages to reach thousands and thousands of people who see him as an example to follow. Although, according to him, this is too big for him.

The streamer always uses his social networks to comment on certain issues. Something very necessary if we take into account that it is the online medium where the Basque has managed to earn the fame he deserves. So it is a field where he knows how to handle himself, and the main and immediate way he uses to communicate with his fans.

Among his arguments about the importance of taking care of mental health, we also find messages of encouragement for those people who are not going through their best moment. In this sense, he defends that each person can carry sadness in many different ways. And that nobody is more than nobody to say that it is being done well or is being done wrong.

I think it is absurd because when a person has a misfortune what you have to do is send encouragement and not wonder why he is not crying all the time. gives. Each one manages sadness as best he can. For me, directing serves as self-therapy because it helps my mind not constantly think about pure shit and it allows me to get out of the well in which you can get into. That’s why going live for an hour allows me to escape from the shit hole that is staying in your room, said Ibai Llanos on his Instagram profile.

Ibai Llanos comment on all the basketball at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Due to his fame, Ibai Llanos received job offers. In fact, we have recently learned that he has signed for Eurosport to be the voice that comments all the basketball games of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In this way, the Basque streamer managed to make the leap to television and fulfill one of his dreams. his millions of fans. In fact, a few weeks ago he managed to carry out a boxing championship organized by himself. Where we could as influential people get into the ring to compete see.