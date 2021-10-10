functions-of-calcium-for-the-proper-functioning-of-the-body

The calcium is a mineral fundamental for the human body and is one of the most abundant in the organism . Although most of this mineral is housed in the bones and teeth, it is essential for these two structures.

But calcium is much more than a mineral found in milk that is good for bone health. That is the basis that everyone knows, although its importance as a nutrient has a greater depth.

In this sense, it must be taken into account that there are certain nutritional factors that influence bioavailability of calcium. Among them, the amount of calcium taken, its bioavailability and the form of administration stand out.

Calcium is a mineral that helps to develop and form bones and teeth, along with it and the vitamin D phosphorus. Likewise, other key functions in the body are muscle contraction, blood clotting, transmission of the nerve impulse or producing the permeability of cell membranes.

Nutrients that influence the calcium levels

As, there are a large amount of nutrients and foods that help increase the bioavailability of calcium in the body. Likewise, others also cause a block in the correct absorption by the organism.

Glass of milk

Although, below we present some of the nutrients that contribute to the absorption of calcium and increase its bioavailability in the body, according to QuirnSalud specialists:

Lactose: Stimulates calcium absorption.

Fat: Fatty acids w-3 and CLA appear to increase the bioavailability of calcium.

Vitamin D: It is important for a better absorption of calcium by the body

Soluble fiber: Allows a better absorption of this nutrient, but also of zinc and magnesium.

Phosphorus: Also favors its absorption.

On the other hand, there are a series of foods that produce a negative effect in terms of calcium absorption, such as a high protein intake. For example, sodium is also counterproductive in this regard, since it benefits the renal excretion of calcium.

Sources of obtaining

Knowing the health benefits of calcium, it is important to have optimal levels to prevent different health problems. Thus, it is important to consume foods that contain a high concentration of this mineral.

Among the best foods for being a source of this mineral, fish with bones and their bones, dairy products or green leaf, although in the latter case its content of oxalates must be taken into account, which can act to steal calcium from the body. Legumes and dried fruits also provide different amounts of this mineral.

In short, to have adequate levels of this mineral in the body it is essential to carry out a balanced diet where food healthy and rich in calcium, as mentioned above. In addition, regular physical exercise is a factor that also influences better absorption of this essential nutrient.