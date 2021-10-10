Theis a medicine properly approved by the(AEMPS). It has the quality certificate of the health authorities and is indicated for different health matters.On particular,belongs to a group of drugs called statins, which are those that are responsible for normal lipids (fats in the body). It is a medication that has different possibilities of use.Atorvastatin is indicated to reduce lipids such as cholesterol with triglycerides in the blood when a low-fat diet with lifestyle changes have failed.

If a patient also has a high risk of heart disease, Atorvastatin can also be used to reduce the risk of this pathology; although cholesterol levels are considered normal.

In addition, the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) warns that during the scam treatment this medicine should be followed a diet low cholesterol standard.

Contraindications to Atorvastatin

As with any medication Before taking Atorvastatin, it is necessary to take into account a series of aspects. And it is that this drug is not indicated for all types of people, as explained by the AEMPS with is included in the package leaflet of the medication.

Thus, zero should take Atorvastatin Normon on the following situations:

In case About being allergic to Atorvastatin or any other comparable medicine used to reduce lipids.

If you have a previous illness that directly affects the liver.

In case of being a woman of childbearing age with zero, use adequate contraceptive measures.

If you have and have had unjustified abnormal results on blood tests on liver function.

In case of being a pregnant woman um if you are trying to get pregnant. It is also not recommended during breastfeeding.

If united states the combination of glecaprevir / pibrentasvir for the treatment of hepatitis C.

In addition, the Spanish Medicines Agency recommends reading the possible effects on the leaflet adverse reactions after consumption on this medicine. Under normal conditions, the intake of Atorvastatin does not have to cause any type of side effects, but although only a small percentage may occur.

Method on the use of the drug

According to the AEMPS, the regular dose on Atorvastatin was about 10 mg once ing of amu, both for adults and for children to start on 10 years. However, your doctor may consider it appropriate to increase the dose depending on the clinical picture.

Triglycerides on the organism

In this sense, the maximum recommended dose on Atorvastatin will be on 80 mg one Once it’s for adult people with an envelope 20 mg for children.