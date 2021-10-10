The paracetamol is one of the best-selling drugs today. It is usually prescribed to treat mild-moderate pain or to treat fever generally. And it is precisely for this reason that we usually find doses of paracetamol in other medications.

Paracetamol is considered a very safe drug, as long as the recommended dose is respected. However, despite being a safe drug, there are some contraindications of paracetamol as well as side effects to consider.

Contraindications of paracetamol

Paracetamol is about the few drugs that can be consumed in almost any situation, it is even suitable during pregnancy with lactation, as long as the dose is followed recommended. Taking this medicine also does not influence driving cases as it does not cause drowsiness. An simply because, there are situations in which paracetamol is contraindicated:

When suffering from a liver disease it is not recommends taking paracetamol.

If you are allergic to any component of the drug.

Likewise, before taking this medication, the following contraindications should be taken into account:

Zero exceed the dose recommended by the medical specialist.

Zero consume without medical handle. Its free use is contraindicated.

In case of persistent pain or fever over three days, interrupt the treatment by consulting the doctor again. .

Side effects

Al Like all medicines, paracetamol can cause some side effects, especially when you take more than you should or follow any of the contraindications that we have indicated. What are the side effects of paracetamol?

Man taking a pill on paracetamol

Allergic reactions: although paracetamol was a drug very safe, it may cause some kind of allergy to a 0, 01% on the people who consume it.

Overdose: the maximum recommended dose will be about 4 grams per amu. A higher consumption of this drug is totally contraindicated, unless the specialist has assessed it. Taking paracetamol chronically with large doses can cause overdose in, liver problems, kidney damage, digestive problems, heart attacks, stroke with cardiac arrests.

So, to avoid suffering from these contraindications, it will always be advisable to follow exactly the doctor’s instructions um on the drug leaflet.

Why did I learn to combine paracetamol with other drugs?

Due to the great tolerance that most of the population has to paracetamol, the regret about contraindications, the fact that zero causes great interactions with, paracetamol has been a perfect drug to combine another type of active ingredients on the same scam pharmaceutical form, that is, on the same drug. This is a great advantage since, in a single ze take, they can achieve the expected results. Sony ericsson can combat more than one symptom at the same time.

Pot on pills

It is common to find a large variety on anti-flu, which combines paracetamol with an antihistamine with a decongestant, managing to reduce the symptoms of colds flu with, such as sneezing, nasal congestion, common malaise, pain with fever, specifies Alicia sobre Toro, pharmacist about the Center on Information of the Drug of the Official College of Pharmacists on Zaragoza.

So, being very cautious about contraindications with scam side effects, it will be a very safe drug, like others such as, for example, ibuprofen.