These are the foods that increase glucose levels the most

People with diabetes should carry out a practically daily control of the diet to keep a measurement of the blood glucose levels . That is, to establish a control of the possible rises and falls of the values ​​of glucose in blood . Physical exercise is another of the main factors that affect episodes of hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia .

There are two main factors to consider with regard to food. One of them is the glycemic index value and the other the amount of carbohydrates it contains. Specifically, the glycemic load is the differential value. That is, the element that offers the best insight into how a food affects blood glucose.

Foods that increase blood glucose the most

Although it may seem strange, people with diabetes are not prohibited from eating any type of food with them. However, there are a number of foods that, due to their characteristics, should be limited in any diet or consume as little as possible.

Thus, we find a wide variety of everyday foods that can contribute to increasing blood glucose levels at high speed, especially harmful for people with diabetes. Among them the following stand out:

Bread

Sugar

Honey

Noodles

Sugary cereals

Ice creams

Refined wheat flour

Corn starch, cassava

Jams

Bakery and pastry products

Dulce de leche

Sweet Potato

Sweet cookies

All these foods should be limited to the maximum in the day to day of people with diabetes. Luckily, today there are numerous substitute foods similar flavors with.

Nutrients that lower blood glucose

On the other hand We also find different food groups, products that lower blood glucose levels and nutrients. These are more beneficial for people with diabetes, although it is not recommended to abuse them, because it can lead to episodes of hypoglycemia.

Protein combination: Cheese, eggs, lean meats or dairy products.

Combination of fats from vegetable oils (olive, sunflower, etc.)

Fiber: This micronutrient is found in fruits with skin, vegetable salads, wheat bran, oats or whole grains.

In order not to increase blood glucose levels, it is advisable to avoid processed foods such as puddings or smoothies.

In case of consuming potatoes or sweet potatoes, it is advisable to cool before eating.

Why is it important the glycemic index

The glycemic index is a term that has been used for a few years in e scope of feeding to determine the ability of a food to increase blood glucose. It is an element of great importance for people with diabetes.

On the other hand, another differential factor in food for people with diabetes is the level of carbohydrates that a food product can provide. Taking into account both factors, what is known as the glycemic load was created.

The glycemic load arises from multiplying the glycemic index of a food by the carbohydrates of the ration and we divide it by 100.

In short, the glycemic load is a key element to determine if a food produces a rapid increase in blood glucose levels or not.

It may happen that a food has a high glycemic index, but the peak blood glucose is not really that high. This phenomenon occurs mainly in some fruits, which can offer a high content of glycemic index but low levels of carbohydrates.

