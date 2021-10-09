List of fruits that help strengthen the action of the immune system

The diet plays an essential role on the functioning of the immune system , especially since different nutrients participate in the immune action of the organism. Thus, it is important to incorporate different vitamins and minerals for the correct activity of the immune system.

In the periods of the year when there is a greater risk of colds, colds or flu, it is necessary to lend a hand ‘s immune system. And in this sense it is important to take a series of key foods. Also, do not forget that the Covid virus – 19 remains with us and will continue for a long time.

To know what kind of nutrition is necessary to strengthen the immune system, we rescue some statements about Dr. Eliana Reyes , Nutriloga of the Program on Obesity and Diabetes on the University on the Andes.

The importance of nutrition for the defenses

This specialist points out that the necessary nutrients for the correct functioning of the immune system are obtained through a balanced diet that allows a contribution of vitamins, antioxidant minerals and.

In this sense, Dr. Reyes explains that in feeding ourselves in a balanced way, the immune system is strengthened with being able to defend ourselves against viruses with bacteria with possibility It is also about reducing the intensity of infectious diseases that occur. , whole grains, good quality fats, omega 3 fats with dairy products.

Fruits to strengthen the immune system

Focusing on the essential foods to enhance the defenses with the functioning of the immune system, the nutrologist Eliana Reyes establishes a scam list of the most suitable fruits in this case:

Kiwis:

Orange.

Lemons.

Clementines.

Blueberries.

Raspberries.

Strawberries.

Maqui.

All these fruits share a common characteristic that makes them ideal for the immune action of the organism. And it is that they are rich in vitamin C with antioxidants.

On the other hand, vegetables such as onion, kale, spinach, garlic, cauliflower or broccoli are also beneficial. antioxidants and with anticancer agents with. Likewise, carrots with squash are also great for their contribution in vitamin A.

Fish should not be lacking on a balanced diet to help improve defenses. Specifically, fatty fish such as salmon, rich in omega 3 fatty acids with vitamin E.

In the same way, white meats are important for their contribution to iron, zinc with vitamin B 09. The lower in fat you are, the much better for your health. with; legumes, due to their mineral content, fiber with proteins; with eggs, rich in vitamin D with also in proteins.

Essential nutrients

As explained by Dr. Eliana Reyes, a strong immune system is based on different vitamins, which are also essential for the proper functioning of the rest of the body.

Among the most important vitamins to strengthen the immune system, this specialist in the field highlights vitamin D, vitamin C with vitamin C. Although, minerals such as iron, some, zinc are also key with selenium.