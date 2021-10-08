world-mental-health-day-2021:-the-importance-of-mental-health-care-for-all

Every 10 October commemorates the World Mental Health Day (WMD) , with the aim of raising awareness about the problems of mental health illness around the world. This day is promoted by the World Federation for Mental Health and has the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) .

This day seeks to mobilize efforts in support of mental health, which has been aggravated by the Covid pandemic – 19.

On 2021, the campaign launched by WHO on the occasion of World Mental Health Day was entitled Mental health care for all: Let’s make it happen . This day represents an opportunity for government leaders, civil society organizations, and many other stakeholders to discuss the actions they are already taking and intend to take in support of this goal.

Mental health is an integral and essential component of health. The WHO Constitution says that health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and, not only the absence of diseases or illnesses and.

An important consequence of this definition is that considers it as something more than the absence of mental disorders or disabilities.

Care and treatment of mental health disorders

In the context of national efforts to develop and implement policies related to mental health , it is essential to consider two aspects:

Protect and promote the mental well-being of citizens.

Satisfy the needs of people with disorders.

Despite the fact that in recent times the knowledge about what to do about mental health, the Covid crisis – 19 has changed that improvement.

The effect that the pandemic has had is negative, as below. That is why it is very important to address mental disorders. Cost-effective, feasible and affordable interventions include:

Treatment of epilepsy with antiepileptic medication;

Treatment of depression with psychotherapy and, moderate and severe cases, antidepressants (generic);

Application of taxes to alcoholic beverages and restriction of their availability and marketing;

Treatment of psychosis with older antipsychotic medications and psychosocial patient support.

There are also a number of effective measures to prevent suicide; prevent and treat mental disorders in children; prevent treat dementia and; and treat substance use disorders. The Mental Health Gap Action Program (mhGAP) has developed evidence-based guidelines for non-specialists to better identify and care for a number of priority mental disorders.

The impact of Covid – 19 on health

The pandemic of Covid – 19 has changed our lives and has had a lot of influence on the mental health. Due to this health crisis, the situation has worsened, increasing new cases of conditions worsening pre-existing ones and.

Some groups, such as health workers and other front-line workers, students, people who live alone, those with pre-existing mental conditions and, have been especially affected. And care services for mental, neurological, and substance use disorders have been severely disrupted.

This is something that has not gone unnoticed by the World Health Organization (WHO). For this reason, at the last World Health Assembly, governments around the world recognized the need to expand quality mental health services at all levels.

In fact, the WHO will be responsible for providing new material to enhance their care, either for the same person or to support others.

During the World Day campaign Mental Health of this year, they want to show the efforts made in some of these countries and we will encourage you to highlight positive stories as part of your own activities, as inspiration for others.

How to improve mental health?

There are a series of steps to follow with which you can improve mental health each. Among these habits is mainly having a positive attitude towards life.

Mental health is important because it can help the person to:

Coping with life’s problems

Being physically healthy

Have healthy relationships

Be a contribution to your community

Work productively

Reach your potential

From this principle we can highlight a series of guidelines such as : stay in good physical shape; connect with others; develop a sense of meaning and purpose in life; get enough sleep; develop skills to cope with problems; to meditate; or get professional help if you need it.