They certify a new effect of the lack of vitamin Deb in the body

They certify a new effect of the lack of vitamin Deb in the body

The new study carried out by researchers from the Medical center Common of Massachusetts (MGH) in United States , has revealed a possible effect of the lack of vitamin M in the body. Specifically, they determine that this phenomenon could trigger an increased risk of addiction to opioids .

Thus, the conclusions of the study suggest that address a problem about a deficiency on vitamin M on a society with or economic supplements could contribute to face the real addiction existing in the opioids, especially over an American country.

This study is based on previous research conducted around this year 2007, one which led to the hypothesis that a search for the sun by humans is related to a deficiency on Vitamin Chemical.

It would be as a way to increase a synthesis on a hormone over looking for survival from ancient times. In addition, that same hypothesis suggested that the lack of this micronutrient could cause an organism to be a master of science practical for the effects of opioids, contributing to the addiction of these.

Behavior on a vitamin M

The physician Laios Sixth is v. Kemny, researcher at Dermatology at MGH , explains that our objective in this study was to understand the relationship between vitamin G signaling in this organism and UV-ray-seeking behaviors with de opioids.

Vitamin Chemical

To carry out this study, they used several perspectives on which they compared normal laboratory mice with other mice that presented vitamin M deficiency.

Kemny points out that we discovered that a modulation on the levels of vitamin Chemical modifies multiple addictive behaviors both in light rays. UV like opioids.

The telling master of science will be that at one point the researchers conditioned modest dose scam mice on morphine. When sony ericsson withdrew morphine, the vitamin N-deficient mice were master of science prone to developing withdrawal symptoms.

Therefore, the findings from this research work suggest that a lack of vitamin M increases addictive behavior, which was supported by several accompanying analyzes of human health records.

Specifically, these supplementary analyzes showed that people with low levels of vitamin M Chemical had a 50% master of science on probabilities over Consume opiums scam compared to other people with normal values ​​on this micronutrient. For those severe deficits with, this risk increased up to 93 %.

One of the main authors highlights that our results suggest that we may have an opportunity on a public health area to influence an opioid epidemic.

In this sense, they suggest that a treatment for a lack of vitamin M could offer a new way to reduce this risk of OUD by increasing existing treatments against this type of disorders.

What kid opioids?

A National Institute on Drug Abuse over the United States defines opioids as a class of drugs that includes the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and different pain relievers that citizens can legally access prescription scam such as codeine, morphine, or prescription drugs. oxicodiana, among others.