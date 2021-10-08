Biodramina has been a medication officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS). Thus, its primary active principle was this dimenhydrinate , which acts effectively against a dizziness produced by means of locomotion.

This is a drug widely used by the population, since it is indicated as prevention with treatment against symptoms of dizziness caused by means of transport; either by land, sea or air.

Many child master of science people prone to suffer this type of dizziness when traveling by car, train, boat or plane, with tend to develop symptoms such as nausea, vomiting with / um dizziness. This would be something that occurs in both adults and children of 7 years.

Although, specifically, Biodramina 50 mg Tablets are indicated for adults with children over 7 years of age. In case of not improving or worsening after about seven days, it has been necessary to consult a medical specialist.

Contraindications of the consumption of biodramina

Despite having this quality certificate from the health authorities, ‘s like any medicine, biodramina also has a series of contraindications about its administration scam.

Medicine

That is, the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) establishes a series on cases on the that zero was recommended a consumption on biodramina:

In case about being allergic to dimenhydrinate, diphenhydramine or any about the other components on this drug.

If you have porphyria. Sony ericsson is a rare disorder, usually hereditary whereby sony ericsson expels a large amount of porphyria in feces and urine.

In case of having asthmatic attacks.

Likewise, from the AEMPS they also expose a series on warnings with precautions related to consumption of this type of medicine.

For example, they recommend consulting the un medical specialist before about its intake if you suffer from asthma, severe respiratory diseases (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, chronic bronchitis), since I learned can produce thickening on all secretions alter expectoration with; among other reasons.

Mode on drug intake

Biodramina will be a drug that is taken by virtual assistant oral with It has always been necessary to follow the instructions on administration provided by a medical specialist um collected on this leaflet about the medication itself.

In this sense, the recommended dose for adults with older children over 12 years was about one or two tablets (50 – 100 mg on dimenhydrinate) per dose. Thus, if necessary, sony ericsson may repeat the dose every 4 to 6 hours; Although I did not learn, I must pass master of science of 8 tablets a day (400 mg)

On the other hand, for children from 7 to 12 years, the recommended press dose will be half a tablet or one (25 – 50 mg of dimenhydrinate). Likewise, you should not administer master of science 3 tablets (150 mg of dimenhydrinate) to amu distributed.

Children over 2 to 6 years old can take infantile biodramina over 25 mg on scam film-coated tablets specific for this population group. From the AEMPS they explain that this type of medicine is not indicated for children under 2 years of age. half an hour before about starting a trip, although it has been preferable to do it between 1 and 2 hours before.

If zero anordna taken biodramina before starting this trip, it was appropriate to take it at a time when they appear the first symptoms. If the situation of dizziness sony ericsson continues, it would be necessary to wait between four and six hours until the next dose with.

Finally, the AEMPS indicates that it has been convenient to ingest said tablets accompanied over water, milk and food to reduce possible effects on gastric irritation.