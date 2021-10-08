these-are-the-best-juices-to-lower-triglycerides

Having the levels of triglycerides in their correct standards has become an essential task for people. Due to the multiple negative effects of having these high levels. This is directly related to the health of our heart with, liver and pancreas. So it is important to know that certain foods, such as citrus , will help us keep them in perfect condition.

We call fat triglycerides that is installed in our blood and whose excess can give rise to risk factors. For this reason, there are countless home remedies that allow us to maintain our health in good condition. As for example, preparing juices with citrus foods since these will help us ingest essential nutrients and vitamins to have an optimal state of health in all senses.

In case What we are looking for is to control cholesterol and triglyceride levels, juices made from a large number of these products will be the best option. And the best thing is, before going through drugs with great chemicals, it is best to control our diet to avoid making the situation worse. As the saying goes, we are what we eat, so our daily diet is what we should review first.

Juices with citrus to lower triglyceride levels

There are different compounds in citrus fruits that will help us improve the state of our health in many aspects. But one of the great benefits of these is that it will allow us to lower the percentage of triglycerides that our body is producing, thus improving the state of our heart. Next, we show you the richest juices that will make it easier for you to control your health in this regard.

Pineapple and orange juice

To prepare this delicious supplement to your diet, you will only have to beat two glasses of water, two slices of pineapple, an orange and a lemon juice. Then add it to a glass, and try to drink it every morning and every night. In this way, you will be giving your body extra vitamins essential to lower triglyceride levels and improve your general health.

Pineapple and lemon juice

Beat 800 grams of pineapple in a jar with a glass of water. At the same time, mix in another container a mixture of the juice of 3 lemons with a little cinnamon and cloves. Next, add the pineapple juice to the resulting mixture, chill it in the fridge for 2 hours and. Now you can enjoy this delicious healthy dessert whenever you want and.

How does citrus intake affect your stomach?

Citrus fruits, or also called acid fruits, are perhaps the most consumed in the world. These are for example orange, strawberry or pineapple. These can also increase the acidity of gastric juices, which although they already contain acidity, they can produce even more. Citrus fruits are those that have a high content of citric acid in their composition. These can be blackberry, citron, raspberry, orange, lime and lemon.

For their part, semi-acid fruits are composed of a lower level of citric acid . So they are a better option for those who have stomach and digestion problems. Since they will reduce the chances of suffering gastritis or reflux with its consumption. These can be persimmon, green apple, passion fruit, guava, pear and carambola.