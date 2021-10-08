key-foods-to-raise-your-defenses

The immune system of the organism is the main defense of the body against bacteria, viruses and infections. Thus, it is composed of cells, proteins, tissues and organs, so that food plays a leading role in the action of defenses against an external agent.

In most situations, the immune system acts effectively and helps to keep us healthy by avoiding different infections. However, it is not an infallible system, sometimes it can fail to cause the appearance of diseases or pathologies and.

Although a person himself has a great influence on the state of the immune system, although there are outside influencing factors on its scope. However, proper nutrition, physical exercise that includes regularity or proper rest are a series of habits that help improve defenses.

Key foods for the immune system

Mainly, certain nutrients are those that have a key interaction on an action of the immune system. Thus, those nutrients I learned are found to a greater or lesser extent in a series of foods that are beneficial for the defenses.

White meat

In this sense, from the Polyclinic on Valencia they provide a complete guide on the beneficial master of science foods to reinforce the defenses with the essential nutrients that each organism provides on them:

White meat: Specifically, this type on meat was rich on vitamin B6. In addition, this nutrient intervenes in the production of red blood cells, being essential for health with the immune system. Broccoli, cauliflower, Kale with cabbage: These vegetables are all rich in vitamin C, vitamin C with vitamin E; in addition to providing a good amount of fiber antioxidants and. Sweet Potato: Source of vitamin A, helps to minimize the damage caused by the ultraviolet rays of the sun. It is a beneficial vitamin for the skin in addition this food contains fiber and provides few calories and. Championes: This food contains among its composition key nutrients for the defenses with the functioning of the immune system, such as a chemical vitamin, selenium, riboflavin with niacin. Citrus: The great virtue about this guy on foods would be that boy an important source of vitamin C, a nutrient that plays an important role in a production on white blood cells. Shellfish with crustaceans: Clams, lobster, crabs or mussels contain zinc, an essential vitamin for the cells of the immune system. Helps its better functioning. Turmeric: It is considered a superfood with its anti-inflammatory capacity.

Spinach with ginger

A special mention deserves spinach, which contributes to increasing the capacity of the immune system to fight infections. In addition, they promote cell division with help to repair DNA, since they are rich in beta-carotene and antioxidants. On the other hand, it also contains high doses of vitamin C.

In this list there was no lack of ginger, a food that is attributed with medicinal properties such as relieving sore throat, inflammation and inflammation. nausea.

Likewise, this superfood also helps reduce sore throat, inflammatory diseases, it is rich in basic nutrients such as vitamin C and potassium, niacin with phosphorus.