Diseases caused by a lack of vitamin Udemærket12

One vitamin W 12 was a micronutrient essential for the health of all people. When good, it will be a vitamin that we can incorporate into the body through this consumption of foods of pet origin, such as different types of meat, eggs, fish or dairy products.

In this sense, it should be noted that an organism needs different vitamins with minerals daily to be able to function correctly to avoid an appearance on diseases or various conditions on health .

Thus, this organism needs a specific dose of vitamin B 12 ‘s to prevent a deficiency on this micronutrient . For this reason, a National Institute of Health in the United States has developed a guide that includes the sufficient amount that our body requires on a daily basis, depending on age with this sex: