what-people-should-not-take-paracetamol-as-a-medicine?

Paracetamol is a type of medication officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products ( AEMPS ). In addition, it is one of the drugs most used in Spanish households, given its particular use as a treatment.

Specifically, the Paracetamol Pensa is part of the group of medicines called analgesics and antipyretics; which, due to their specific characteristics, are recommended for certain health aspects.

Thus, Paracetamol is a drug indicated as a symptomatic treatment of the color of any cause of moderate intensity. These pains include rheumatic, postoperative, postpartum, torticollis, lumbago, sciatica, back pain, neuralgia, muscular, headache, menstrual or dental.

Likewise, it is a medicine that shows efficacy as a treatment against febrile states and discomfort that accompany the cold or flu.

Cases in which Paracetamol should not be taken

As with any medication, there are a number of contraindications for use around Paracetamol. That is, specific circumstances or situations in which this drug should not be taken.

Thus, from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) they explain that this medication should not be taken in case of being allergic to Paracetamol or any of the components that make up this medicine.

On the other hand, people with liver disease or who have had some type of liver problem should not take this medicine either.

In addition, the AEMPS also presents a series of warnings and precautions around the intake of this type of medicine. First, they warn that it is not advisable to take more than the indicated dose.

In another order of things, people with kidney, heart, lung or anemia diseases, should consult with a medical specialist before proceeding with the intake of Paracetamol. It is always advisable to resolve any type of doubt in this regard.

In the same way, alcoholics should not take more than 2 grams a day of Paracetamol. This is stipulated by the health authorities.

Finally, if the initial pain persists for more than five days, the fever for more than three days, or some of these conditions worsens, it will be necessary to interrupt the treatment and consult a medical specialist.

Indications for use of the drug

Paracetamol is a drug that is administered by orally. In addition, the tablets are scored, allowing them to be divided into two equal parts so that their intake is less difficult. Thus, it is advisable to consume with water, juice or milk.

The most appropriate way to take Paracetamol safely is by strictly following the administration indications made by a medical specialist.

In adults and adolescents older than 15 years, the usual dose is 1 tablet (1 gram) three to four times a day. Each intake must have a difference of at least 4 hours and it is not advisable to take more than 4 tablets in a single day.

On the other hand, elderly patients, or those with some type of liver or kidney problem, they should consult a medical specialist about the recommended intake in each specific case.