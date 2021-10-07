what-are-the-most-common-oral-diseases?

Having adequate oral health is synonymous with having good health in general. Thus, one of the ways to avoid infections or diseases is to carry out correct oral hygiene daily, based on different key habits.

The mouth is an area of ​​the body exposed to infections or bacteria, just like the nose. Therefore, it is essential to carry out correct oral hygiene not only to present a beautiful aesthetic state or avoid bad breath, but also to prevent the appearance of different diseases.

Among the most appropriate habits Careful brushing of teeth, brushing the gums, using a fluoride toothpaste, flossing or cleaning the tongue stand out for complete oral hygiene.

Oral diseases more frequent

A key risk factor in the development of oral diseases is poor oral hygiene. Similarly, other factors such as unhealthy diets, alcohol abuse or smoking also have a negative influence.

Importance of oral hygiene

As indicated from ‘CinfaSalud’ , the most frequent diseases that appear in the mouth affect the teeth or their supporting tissue. Thus, this type of pathologies usually affect almost the entire population, without distinction.

In this sense, if we do not adequately eliminate bacterial plaque through proper oral hygiene, they can the following diseases arise in the oral area.

Tooth decay: When a cavity appears, it progressively destroys the tooth. That is, it begins to demineralize until a series of holes or cavities is formed. If a cavity continues to progress it will be able to destroy the tooth completely. Usually, this pathology carries severe pain. Thus, diet, bacterial plaque and dental fragility are factors that influence the appearance of cavities.

When a cavity appears, it progressively destroys the tooth. That is, it begins to demineralize until a series of holes or cavities is formed. If a cavity continues to progress it will be able to destroy the tooth completely. Usually, this pathology carries severe pain. Thus, diet, bacterial plaque and dental fragility are factors that influence the appearance of cavities. Gingivitis: This type of condition is characterized by the accumulation of dental plaque, which causes inflammation of the gums. When this phenomenon occurs, the gums swell and bleed easily. However, it is a pathology that can be cured without leaving any type of sequelae. Periodontitis: Let’s say that this disease is a severe form of gingivitis and that it includes infection in the gum that can spread to affect the spindle and ligaments that support the tooth. It can end with the loss of the tooth.

Oral hygiene and bacterial plaque

During this publication we have mentioned plaque on more than one occasion, but what is this really? Well, bacterial plaque is the set of different microorganisms, bacteria and layer that are deposited in the dental area.

Thus, this bacterial plaque begins to accumulate progressively about twenty minutes after eat on the teeth and stick to them.

What happens is that if this bacterial plaque does not accumulate on a daily basis and properly, it continues to accumulate and can become tartar when come into contact with saliva and calcium salts contained in food. That is why it is essential to carry out daily and effective oral hygiene, to eliminate, among other things, bacterial plaque.