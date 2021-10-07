new-global-consensus-for-glycemic-control-and-diabetes-care

Two of the main diabetes societies in the world have recently presented a new Consensus report for the management of type 1 diabetes and the importance of regular control of glycemia to live with disease .

Specifically, this report has been presented at the EASD’s annual online meeting and has been developed by the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) and the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

Both international societies understood that it was necessary to present a document that collects better habits and practices for patients, family members and even physicians who live with type 1 diabetes around the world.

And it is that more than 25 millions of people worldwide have type 1 diabetes, although they only represent between 5% and the 10% From all as people who have diabetes.

In this regard, Dr. Anne L. Peters, Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, in the United States and Co-author of this report, explains that “this new consensus statement not only incorporates the advances made in the treatment of type 1 diabetes in recent years, but also covers other vital areas from the perspective of the patient, such as psychosocial consequences of living with the disease, which can sometimes be neglected. ”

More complete consensus document

This new document consensus is the most complex that has ever existed regarding the management of type 1 diabetes. It is a step of great importance for this type of disease and focuses on the essentials of controlling blood glucose levels.

For the preparation of this complex report, the authors have taken references up to 14 different sanitary disciplines and the areas covered are:

Diagnosis, treatment goals and blood glucose. Care schedule . Diabetes self-management education and additional behavioral considerations. Glucose control. Insulin treatment. Hypoglycemia management. Psychosocial care. Diabetic ketoacidosis. Pancreas and cell transplantation of the islets. Additional therapies. Special populations (including pregnant women, older adults and inpatient treatment). Technologies in development / future, such as beta cell replacement and immunotherapy.

Thus, this in form of consensus document has as a priority objective to address all these factors that influence type 1 diabetes from the point of view of the patient, who is really who lives day to day with the disease.

Blood glucose and key aspects of the report

One of the key points of this global consensus incorporates is to incorporate an algorithm to diagnose type 1 diabetes more accurately, since no single factor has the ability to accurately diagnose the disease.

Blood glucose control

Living with type 1 diabetes and psychosocial health are also focused from a specific point of view, due to than between the 25% and the 40 $ of people with type 1 diabetes experimental emotional distress associated with illness.

For this reason, in addition to an adequate control of blood glucose levels, this report also advises that the difficulties of self-management of the disease and the psychological problems that may arise be analyzed periodically.

That is, that a team of medical specialists evaluate the patient’s situation and possible mental health needs for those who live with type 1 diabetes.

Finally, both international associations on diabetes collectively clarify that “there are still huge gaps in our knowledge about how to prevent, diagnose and treat type 1 diabetes. We are also aware that many people with type 1 diabetes experience inequalities in treatment. We hope this report will promote higher-quality research to determine optimal care, while helping to share best clinical practices so that all people with type 1 diabetes have access to the care they need. ”